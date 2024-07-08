Rewind: Cambridge Audio's first over-ear headphones unveiled, Monitor Audio's new speakers impress, and more

Monday is here and with it comes the latest weekly Rewind column, where our team of audio and home cinema experts review the top hi-fi and AV stories to break over the past seven days.

It was a particularly busy time at What Hi-Fi? towers, with our team running a special Home Cinema Week event and big announcements breaking from Cambridge and Monitor Audio.

Here’s what you need to know.

Cambridge Audio unveiled its first over-ear wireless headphones

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Last week we got an opening look at, and listen to, the Cambridge Audio Melomania P100. This is the first set of over-ear wireless headphones from the UK hi-fi brand. They’re being pitched as a direct rival to the ruling Sony WH-1000XM5, which sit atop our best wireless headphones buying guide at the moment.

While we haven’t had a proper chance to review the P100 yet, our staff writer did have a listen to them at the launch event, and they left a positive opening impression. If they manage to deliver the goods sonically and live up to Cambridge’s quoted 60-hour listening time when we get them in for proper testing, the P100 could be one of 2024’s surprise hits.

Read our Cambridge Audio Melomania P100 hands-on review

The Monitor Audio Studio 89 earned perfect marks

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Last week our reviewers delivered their final verdict on the Monitor Audio Studio 89. Being pitched as a modernised version of the company’s original 1989 Studio 15 speakers, the standmounts have a very eye-catching look. Thankfully they also delivered the goods sonically when we put them through their paces in our dedicated listening rooms. When matched well, the speakers delivered a seamless, robust sound with a near pristine presentation, regardless of what genre of music we threw at them.

Read our full Monitor Audio Studio 89 review

We explained the difference between 5.1 and 7.2 surround sound

(Image credit: Sonus Faber)

One of the most common questions we get asked by readers is, “Is it worth paying more for a 7.2 surround sound system?” Truthfully there are a lot of factors that inform the answer. Key hurdles include your budget, the specific packages you’re looking at and the space you plan to use them in. Here to help you make an informed buying decision, last week our experts penned a fresh 5.1 vs 7.2 surround-sound guide.

Read our 5.1 vs 7.2 surround sound guide

Our team revealed their favourite Glastonbury performances

(Image credit: Getty Images / Matt Cardy)

Glastonbury was full of great acts this year, and more than a few What Hi-Fi? team members were in attendance at the event. This week they penned a guide detailing the seven best performances you can watch on the BBC iPlayer right now, to help the unlucky masses that couldn’t get to the show enjoy some of its best moments.

Read the full article: 7 of the best Glastonbury 2024 performances to stream on BBC iPlayer

We detailed the best Dolby Atmos movies to come out over the last decade

(Image credit: Dolby)

When done right, Dolby Atmos audio is awesome, especially for movies. But which movies make the best use of the audio technology and deliver the full “dome of sound” experience? Find out in our new guide!

Read the full article: The best Dolby Atmos movies of the decade (so far) to test your home cinema

