Prime Video just got this high-concept, John Cena action comedy – and it's wild

Looking for a movie that fits the 'Friday night silliness' brief? Fresh out of Amazon MGM Studios and just days into its release on Prime Video, Jackpot! is an action comedy featuring two of the genre's biggest and most prolific stars, Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians, The Farewell) and John Cena (Fast X, The Suicide Squad). That duo was put together by a legend of that very craft, director Paul Feig of Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters and The Office fame. Indeed, his reputation for finding comedic pairings that work on set now precedes him, and he's done it again here with Jackpot!.

If you want to crash down on the couch this weekend, turn your brain to its Low-key Thinking mode and enjoy some light-hearted fun, this is a great easy watch this weekend.

A great example of that comedy and action coming together hilariously. (Image credit: Prime)

Comedy choreography

The dark comedy is set in a dystopian future where the LA Lottery is played differently – the winner has to survive after being announced. If someone can kill the winner before the allotted time is up, they get the winnings. As you can imagine, some pretty manic scenes ensue in this fast-paced thrill ride.

Its comedic elements extend beyond the witty, often ad-lib quips from the ever-sharp Awkwafina, and right into the action. There are lots – and I mean lots – of fight scenes as Cena's character, Noel, fights to keep Katie Kim (Awkwafina) alive until she keeps her lottery winnings. But these fights are fun and clumsy and often look spontaneous despite no doubt being meticulously practised to perfection.

If you've had the pleasure of watching Drunken Master, where the fighting is impressive yet laughable all at once, you'll have an idea of where this modern take goes. Think wasp venom guns to paralyse assailants – including Machine Gun Kelly – and hurling wax model heads of celebrities at attackers; it is as ridiculous as it is fun.

Using helmets inside a car looks as ridiculous as it is funny. (Image credit: Prime)

Check out the IMDB stunts list and it's longer than the cast list itself. Having a former pro wrestler as the lead clearly inspired the whole set; you certainly get a sense of the fun they must have all had putting together such comedic-to-the-point-of-mind-boggling choreography.

Jackpot! also features the reunion of Awkwafina with Simu Liu, after they starred together in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – another fight choreography triumph. Perhaps his martial arts skills could have been better used in this reuniting, but those two riffing off each other again is a gift nonetheless. We also get a welcome appearance from Seann William Scott (American Pie, Dude, Where's My Car?), who carries the opening scene with some fun chase tension and ultimately a few good laughs at his expense.

As silly, upbeat fun and high-concept dystopian plot lines go, Jackpot! is a joy.

