This is one of the highest-rated Netflix TV shows of all time – and a new series just landed this weekend

All five seasons of one of the highest-rated franchises on Netflix are now available, with the all-new fifth series having dropped on Halloween... just in time for a fun weekend binge!

Japanese anime series Demon Slayer has racked up incredible Rotten Tomatoes ratings. Its third series, Mugen Train Arc, was originally released in (almost identical) movie form and became the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time, claiming an amazing 98 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score. And the rest of the TV series isn't far behind.

It's one of the best anime shows ever made and a great way to dip your toe into this world.

TV show or movie?

You'd be forgiven for being confused about the nature of Demon Slayer – (full name: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Destroyer of Demons) – as the franchise is a mix of one movie, which has now been broken down into seven episodes, sandwiched by four TV seasons.

It all comes from manga comics and is broken up to work for TV and cinema fans in Japan. So as runs of the manga conclude, the animation team get to work, and after its Japanese release, the rest of the world gets in line for rights access.

While many fans have to pay for the earliest access to these releases, on dedicated streaming services like Crunchy Roll, those who can wait get it as part of their Netflix subscription. Right now, it is all available on Netflix, helpfully listed in the order they should be watched.

Kimetsu no Yaiba

The latest season, called Kimetsu no Yaiba, is about the lead character, Tanjiro, fighting the demon Hantengu, while the Hashira take on Muzan Kibutsuji in a final battle. All that will mean very little to anyone who has not seen the other seasons of the show, but trust me when I say that this synopsis is exciting news for fans... and hopefully for future you, once you get up to speed!

For the uninitiated, this is a TV show about humans perfecting their skills to take out demons that are generally more powerful and out to hurt humanity. It's a story about perseverance, struggling against the odds, hard work and hope. It makes for pretty intensely emotional viewing, but there are plenty of light-hearted laughs along the way. But don't just take our word for it... Take your cue from the arrival of the new series, and get stuck into this superb show on Netflix.

