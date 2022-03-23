Netflix has a new 40-minute documentary that's Oscar nominated and 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

The competition to be the most talked about show on Netflix remains fierce, and with Netflix shows and movies updated on a daily basis in most territories, there's always fresh content coming for that crown.

And perhaps the most hotly-contested category is Netflix documentaries. From Making a Murderer to Tiger King, The Tinder Swindler to Bad Vegan, these are the shows that have set more tongues wagging – and sent more people to the Netflix app – than any others.

And there's a new one to consider: Lead Me Home is an Oscar-nominated documentary and is ranked as 100% on the popular TV and movie review site, Rotten Tomatoes. Consider our interest piqued.

What's more, it's only 40 minutes long, which suits us just fine. Too many Netflix shows fall foul of stretching a story too thinly, so we're more than happy to tackle something that can be watched in one sitting (without staying up all night).

Lead Me Home follows the trials and tribulations of life for homeless people in America. Following a number of people, over a number of years, spread across Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle, we see in gritty detail not only the struggles and stress caused by a lack of secure housing but also how easily it can happen to anyone.

The subjects battle addiction, trauma and mental health issues. Some hold down jobs but still can't find affordable housing. Others simply find themselves entirely ignored by the system, no matter how hard they might try.

All the while, the impressive camera work and drone photography contrasts their conditions with the affluence of the cities in which they live; surrounded by apparent opportunity - not to mention homes - it all remains frustratingly out of reach.

Decider described Lead Me Home as, "a necessary, heartrending piece of art, a vital, poetic examination of the housing crisis and the very real people it affects every day". And we wouldn't argue.

We certainly found it an intense and morbidly fascinating look at lives on the margins of society, complete with striking cinematography and a stirring soundtrack. That said, we were left wanting to know more about the people we met, some of whom shared harrowing snippets of their stories, only to never be revisited again. That said, perhaps this is a fittingly accurate portrayal of the fleeting nature of life on the streets.

