My ideal TV has no tuner, no speakers and no smart platform

I’ve had my current TV for about a year now, and do you know how many times I’ve used its built-in tuner? None. I’ve not even plugged in the aerial. I’ve not used any of the built-in apps, either, and the built-in speakers have emitted a sound only a handful of times, and only because the connected sound system didn’t automatically switch on as it should have.
In many ways, it’s great that TVs do so much, but outside of picture quality, they’re the best at very little, and I’m one of the lucky few who has separate devices for live TV (Sky Stream), streaming (Apple TV 4K) and sound (Sony HT-A9).
I’m well aware that puts me in a privileged position but I’m far from the only one, and to those of us who’ve forked out for extra kit, it can feel a little galling to also then have to pay for TV features that we will never use – and that even get in the way sometimes. I would love to be able to buy a TV with none of those things. Getting rid of the speakers would be the most useful part, as that would allow for the TV to be significantly slimmer.
“Just buy a monitor”; I can hear you say. But, of course, monitors aren’t generally manufactured at living room sizes. They also usually lack the sort of picture processing necessary for a great movie performance. Displaying movies as well as possible involves specific processing for things such as contrast and motion handling, and monitors generally don’t approach these things in the same way because they’re not intended for that purpose.
So it really is a TV that’s designed to be a TV, but without the tuner, speakers and smart platform that I’m after. Sadly, though, I have little hope of ever being able to buy such a thing. While there are certainly others in the same boat, we’re a small market, and no manufacturer is going to spend the time and effort designing, manufacturing and shipping a model just for us. If they did, its niche appeal would likely make it more expensive than those TVs that do have the features we don’t want, which would sort of defeat the whole purpose.
That’s a shame, of course, but let’s face it – it’s not a huge inconvenience to work around those extraneous features. And who knows, perhaps one day a manufacturer will produce a TV that is so good at all of those things that separate devices are no longer worth adding. I can’t say I’m holding my breath, though.
So I got a 65" display panel. Not the last word in picture technology but it will not burn in a spread sheet grid if left on a few hours on either.
I decided it would be cool to have a touch screen. Four pen active display panel is more useful that I expected and I do use it often.
Unfortunately it does have speakers but they only are used if the surround sound system has not connected all the WiSA speakers at re-boot. There is a slot where I can insert an i9 Windows laptop type hardware PC for an all in one.
This is a 65" tablet on a trolley that I can move around for best position and even room to room as well as to simply clean behind the screen.
In the early 1980s Philips made a 32" screen with removable stereo speakers, a separate box for the TV receiver that stood on a cabinet with room for laservision and VCR. The CRT TV was not as good as my 21" computer monitors. I had on rental for nearly a year but then used a VCR connected to a CRT with VGA and SCART inputs. No speaker, No built in TV reception with the audio going to my hi-fi set up.
With Freely launched which at the moment only directs you to ITV X or iPlayer both Freeview and Freesat are loosing channels (no standard definition BBC channels on Freesat, GREAT TV removed from the electronic programme guide) all the smart features needed should be available from a web interface or computer app. But we will need fast broadband and that is not free. IT is unclear what current model TVs will be able to get a Freely app on their smart interfaces or if we will be forced to buy a new TV to get any channel in 2030.