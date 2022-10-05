If you only subscribe to one streaming service this October, make it Netflix

It's October, and that means one thing – Halloween is on the horizon. What better way to usher in the spooky season than by streaming a scary series or a frightening film? Last month we recommended Amazon Prime as the streaming service to keep for the month, but if fantasy isn’t your thing, and you’re after a more horror-oriented service, then Netflix might just be the service for you this October.



Here's a reminder that although these services work on a rolling monthly subscription, there’s nothing stopping you from cancelling at will. We suggest taking the time to go through your streaming services, and figuring out how often you use them or if the content on there appeals to you. The bonus here is that you won’t pay for a month of Amazon Prime Video, or any other service when there’s nothing for you to watch, and the best part is you can re-activate your subscription at any time.

While Netflix has been involved with its own horror story of lost subscribers these last few months, it still holds its own when it comes to quality content – especially originals. Kicking off proceedings for Netflix is the new Original series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. This chilling drama stars Evan Peters of American Horror Story and X-Men fame as the titular serial killer. The gruesome murders and twisting narrative make for the ideal binge-worthy Halloween series and every episode is available to stream right now.

And that's not all: a horror series from one of Hollywood’s biggest names is also coming to Netflix later this month. Guillermo del Toro, the mind behind Oscar nominees and winners such as Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water and Nightmare Alley, presents a new anthology of horror stories in Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Produced by Del Toro and directed by some of the biggest names in horror such as Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Panos Cosmatos (Mandy) and Vicenzo Natali (Splice), this series is bound to offer up some creative scares. It also features a stacked cast with the likes of Rupert Grint (Harry Potter series), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service) and Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou?) all appearing in various stories within the anthology. Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosity hits Netflix on 25th October.

If you’re after a more family-friendly watch this Halloween then you may also be in luck, as The School for Good and Evil joins the service as a new Original film on 19th October. This fantasy action film stars Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road), Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarock), Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians), Kerry Washington (Django Unchained) and Lawrence Fishbourne (The Matrix). It shouldn’t feature too many scares as it's billed as a fantasy film foremost, but its premise of an epic battle between good and evil certainly invokes the spirit of Halloween.

Also consider: Disney+

But what if you’re not interested in what Netflix has to offer? Perhaps you want to find some Halloween-themed movies and TV elsewhere? Once again we can vouch for Disney Plus as it brings an interesting horror spin on a beloved franchise, as well as a sequel to a classic Halloween film over 30 years after the original.

Starting with Hocus Pocus 2; this sequel to the 1993 classic film about a coven of witches looks to be as charming as the original. With Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy all reprising their roles, this is sure to be a nostalgic and light-hearted Halloween flick that the whole family can enjoy.

This one is certainly geared more towards kids, so don’t expect anything too frightening, but Disney’s trademark whimsical charm is bound to bring some fun this Halloween. Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming now on Disney Plus.

Now onto something more left-field – who fancies a Marvel horror movie?

This isn’t the MCU’s first foray into the horror genre, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (also streaming now on Disney Plus) bringing some scares to the superhero genre earlier this year, but Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is a dedicated Halloween special that focuses on niche horror characters from the comics. In its trailer, this black and white mini-movie invokes classic horror flicks such as 1931’s Dracula, with monsters and even gore featuring prominently – a rarity in the typically family-friendly MCU. Little is known about the plot, but Marvel fans should absolutely tune in when this unique super-horror fusion hits the service on 7th October.

So there we have it, the two streaming services that are perfect for this Halloween - happy streaming and we won’t judge if you need to hide behind a pillow.

