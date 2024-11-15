Finally! Part 2 of this Netflix smash hit series has landed for your weekend binge

The wait is over, Cobra Kai fans – the second part of season six has finally made its appearance on Netflix, just in time for a weekend binge!

This isn't the popular TV show's final season – indeed, we have been promised that the seventh will arrive in 2025 and be the finale of this karate wonderland experience. So consider these latest episodes kind of like the second film in a movie trilogy. Here's hoping you think it's more Empire Strikes Back than Teen Wolf Too.

If you're new to the Miyagiverse, it certainly isn't too late to get involved. Watch the Karate Kid movie – or movies, if you can – and then enjoy all this series' references to those classic films. It's still a great standalone series – you'll just have a few references go over your head.

All episodes have dropped

This second part of the sixth season comprises five episodes, which have all dropped at once, meaning you can binge this in one. The final season is also expected to be five episodes.

The show's creator said in an open letter: “Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. … while this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger.”

So while we can expect this all to end in 2025, that phrase can't help but linger: "Cobra Kai never dies!"

What's the story?

This season sees the Cobra Kai karate teams from the Valley heading overseas for the world championship showdown that is the Sekai Taikai.

William Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence, said: “The stakes are set at the end of the first five. I think if it was just a movie, it’s a great ending that would beg for a sequel, which fortunately is coming in a few months."

While the previous five-episode arc ended with relative peace in the valley, the co-showrunner Schlossberg says we can expect this new instalment "to take it to the next level".

