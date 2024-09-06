4 new Netflix movies and TV shows I can't wait to watch this month – and one is 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

You wouldn't bet against Netflix having you covered for the change in seasons, as the darker days creep in and finding something good to watch on telly becomes more valuable. Indeed, the ever-popular streaming service has timed the quality of its latest batch of new movies and TV shows superbly, lining up September with some highly anticipated watches.

As with every first week of the month, I've scoured the service's new and imminent arrivals, and below are the four I've excitedly added to my watchlist...

Live From The Other Side (available now)

(Image credit: Netflix)

28-year-old Tyler Henry has been talking to dead people since he was 10 years old. In this weekly, eight-episode show, he performs live readings for celebrities who want to communicate with the other side.

Henry has already worked with the likes of Megan Fox, the Kardashians and the late Alan Thicke, and more than 600,000 people are on his waiting list. Live From The Other Side follows his inaugural, Emmy-nominated series, Life After Death with Tyler Henry, which didn't play on the celeb angle, so this superstar twist should make for interesting viewing.

Emily in Paris (12th September)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Emily in Paris is on its fourth series, or is this its fifth? The confusion lies in the fact that Netflix has split the latest season into two chunks. The first half is already available to watch and, to the excitement of its many, many fans, part two is set to land next Thursday (12th September).

This romantic comedy series launched four years ago, shot to popularity in a short space of time, and has been serving up fashionable French slices of life in Paris regularly ever since. Lily Collins – yes, daughter of Phil Collins – is the leading lady and certainly part of the reason behind its adoration, despite the show receiving some less-than-favourable reviews when it launched in 2020, mainly due to its stereotyping of Parisians. Unsurprisingly, Emily in Paris has reportedly increased tourism in the French capital.

His Three Daughters (20th September)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Following a cinema release earlier this month, this heart-wrenching drama has already won awards and been labelled a masterpiece. It hits Netflix on 20th September.

The movie stars Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne and Carrie Coon as three estranged sisters who are forced to converge as their father's imminent death looms. Writer and director Azazel Jacobs follows his well-written, Michelle Pfeiffer-starring French Exit with this family portrait that the critics have called "touching" and "funny" and which at the time of writing has a 100 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score. A must-watch if you feel in the mood to be moved, I reckon.

The Perfect Couple (available now)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Also fresh on Netflix (it hit the service yesterday) is a limited, six-episode series adapted from the acclaimed 2018 mystery novel by Elin Hilderbrand. This stars A-lister Nicole Kidman as well as Liev Schreiber and Dakota Fanning, to name a few, and has been directed by the wonderful Susanne Bier (After the Wedding, In a Better World, Bird Box).

A wedding is planned at a wealthy family's Nantucket estate when a body is found on the beach and a host of secrets start to get revealed. The wedding of the season fast becomes an unexpected suspenseful clashing of personalities. Expect a blend of dark comedy and suspense throughout. Oh, and beautiful shots of the Massachusetts island, of course.

