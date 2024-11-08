3 brand-new Netflix TV shows to watch this weekend – including the Paul vs Tyson teaser series

This weekend, the Netflix crew has concocted a particularly strong streaming offering for you to enjoy. From the punchy new Paul vs Tyson to the latest series of steam-punked Arcane, there's something for most tastes.

In the lead-up to the Christmas season, you can often expect a lull in decent new content as headline shows and movies are held back by distributors for the main event. Thankfully, Netflix doesn't appear to need such control as it has plenty to spare.

So get your comfiest couch attire on and settle in for a proper weekend binging recharge.

The best TVs you can buy in 2024

Countdown: Paul vs Tyson (Image credit: Netflix)

Countdown: Paul vs Tyson

This is one of the most unique events to hit Netflix since the online streaming service began. As the lines between reality TV, YouTube celebrities and sports become ever more blurred, this TV event offers something very original.

This teaser show, which was released yesterday (Thursday), offers a glimpse of what we can expect from the main event next Friday (15th November). It sees YouTube celebrity Jake Paul, who is fresh in his new boxing career, take on the legendary retired heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson. Yes, it's real boxing, so they say. And yes, it's included in your Netflix subscription.

When you consider that these fights often cost viewers a hefty sum, this highly anticipated match-up could be well worth a watch – even for non-boxing fans.

Investigation Alien (Image credit: Netflix)

Investigation Alien

As more and more alien and conspiracy TV shows hit Netflix due to popular demand, the quality is only going in one direction – upward. So expect some eye-opening viewing from Investigation Alien, which hits the service today (Friday 8th November). The docuseries promises to take you, via the guidance of reporter George Knapp, into the evidence of UFOs and alien life here on Earth.

For the uninitiated, Knapp is an American journalist famed for being part of the team that brought Bob Lazar into the limelight back in 1989. He has since won awards for his (mostly non-alien-focused!) work and hosts a paranormal radio show in Las Vegas.

Arcane Series 2 (Image credit: Netflix)

Arcane, season two

This Sunday (9th November), steam-punk animation series Arcane is back for a second series following the widespread acclaim of its first in 2021. Arcane was based on the game League of Legends and, despite adaptations from game to screen not having the best track record, this bucked the trend to rank first in the 'Netflix Top 10' in 52 countries.

This was the first streaming series to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program. It also won an Annie Award for Best General Audience Animated Television Broadcast Production.

The story is set in a dystopian period where there is unrest between a ruling rich and an oppressed population. This second series is actually set to be the last, to conclude the story. The first series was released in three acts over three weeks and, likewise, this second instalment will be unveiled weekly in three acts also.

