If space is tight, check out these talented little floorstanders

If your space is tight and you’re looking for a pair of compact floorstanders, these Epos K2s will fit the bill nicely.

We tested their standmounted siblings, the K1s, and were impressed by their solid sound and lively performance. The K2s are a very similar offering. There’s just more of them to go round.

Performance

The K2s perform well in a small room

Like the K1s, these also sound solid and lively. There’s enough energy to get your feet moving. They punch hard, and keep time well. They have no problem grabbing your attention and holding it for the duration of your listen.

They deliver a smooth, full-bodied sound, which makes for an easy listen without tiring your ears. We have a good crack at Dave Brubeck’s repertoire and don’t find any hardness in the drumming (of which there is plenty).

That’s partly to do with the bass on offer, which is rich and weighty without getting overblown. It never overpowers the rest of the frequency range, which includes a lovely, sweet treble.

However, the K2s can’t be described as the most revealing performers we’ve come across. Up against the similarly priced Q Acoustics Concept 40s and Tannoy Revolution XT6Fs, we find ourselves wishing for a greater level of transparency.

More than once the K2s find themselves slightly overwhelmed by more intricate compositions from Mogwai. They’re also not entirely at ease with great dynamic shifts, as found on Muse’s Exogenesis. It doesn’t help matters that the K2s’ bass is a little tubby.

But what these speakers lack in bass definition they make up for in tonal balance. No part of the frequency range sticks out to distract, which makes for a more engaging, natural listen.

There is also a consistency of character over the whole frequency range, and the sound is smooth and solid across the board.

The K2s also impress with their sense of scale. It’s a big sound from these small speakers, although we wouldn’t necessarily put them in a larger room.

MORE: 6 of the best albums to test your system

Design and build

The back panel opens! You can convert these speakers into active ones

On the aesthetic front, the K2s win points for simplicity. If you’re after a minimalist vibe, look no further. There are no markings or brandings. There are no screws or holes on the front panel to complicate matters. It’s just a smooth matt coat, available in black or white.

The only elements present are the drivers (a 25mm tweeter and two 15cm cones) and a slot-shaped reflex port, designed to minimise audible distortion.

The build quality is excellent. These speakers feel sturdy. And, at the back, there’s even a neat party trick – the back panel can be unscrewed and removed. This is to let you switch the passive crossover for an active one, using Epos’s own Active-K modules.

That’s right, you’ll be able to turn these passive speakers into actives when Active-K modules are released later in the year.

Verdict

There’s a lot going for the Epos K2s. We like the smooth sound and the minimalist design.

The bass and transparency could do with more work, but if you have a small listening room these are worth investigating.

MORE: Best hi-fi speakers 2015