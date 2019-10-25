The best Xbox One deals 2019: the cheapest Xbox One bundles ahead of Black Friday

Winter is coming – which is a great excuse to avoid the freezing weather and spend the evenings playing video games. If you're in the market for a console upgrade, there are plenty of reasons to go for the Xbox One S or Xbox One X should you spot a tempting deal.

The One S, the cheaper of the two, is a capable box of tricks that offers quality gaming at a bargain price, including 4K Blu-ray playback as well as movie and music streaming.

The pricier Xbox One X ups the ante with immersive and native 4K gaming (unlike the upscaling Xbox One S), improved Blu-ray picture quality and support for streaming services such as Netflix.

In terms of retailers, there are plenty of options, including many of the usual suspects: Argos, Game, Currys, John Lewis, Amazon and AO.com all tend to have Xbox deals of their own.

Read on for the best Xbox deals, discounts and bundles (offers that include an extra controller, or an extra game or two as part of the package). And with Black Friday around the corner, we think there'll be some serious savings in the offing.

Best Xbox One S deals 2019

The Xbox One S upscales your current games collection to 4K resolution and supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) compatibility. The Xbox interface has never been better and the controller is superb, allowing you to immerse yourself in titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Gears 5 and Forza Horizon 4.

Xbox One S 1TB with Gears 5 for £213.99 at Amazon This is a great way to grab an Xbox One S with 1TB of storage. What's more you'll be up and running with a one of 2019's hottest releases – the thrilling Gears 5 third-person shooter – all for a bargain price.View Deal

Best Xbox One X deals 2019

Want to true 4K gaming? Look no further than the Xbox One X. Microsoft's range-topping console offers silky smooth graphics and fast load times. It also supports HDR, for improve blacks when exploring cities at night or creeping through shadowy buildings. And with improved 4K Blu-ray picture quality and Dolby Atmos support, the One X doubles as a family-friendly entertainment hub.

Xbox One X 1TB with Gears 5 £449.99 £369.99 This limited edition Xbox One X comes with a full-game download of Gears 5 Ultimate Edition, the Xbox Wireless Controller and a one month Xbox Game Pass. In other words, it gets you gaming for a rock bottom price.View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB plus Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 bundle £469 £379.99 This bundle deal from Currys will save you a whopping £80. It includes the One X with 1TB of storage plus two games: ProJect Cars 2, the award-winning racer, and Tekken 7, the epic final instalment of the 20 year fighting saga.