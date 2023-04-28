Save £50 on JBL's five-star Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker this weekend

JBL is the master of rugged portable products, exemplified by the excellent Flip range. And the Flip 6 is one of our current favourites. It's a handsome, reliable package that delivers an entertaining five-star sound. Not only that, it's been reduced in price by almost 25%, so now could be the time to consider snapping one up.

The Flip 6 usually retails at around £130, but that sum has dropped significantly thanks to an amazing deal over at Very which lists the Flip 6 at just £80 (opens in new tab), although this seems to be limited to the white version. If you want more colour choices or you're based elsewhere, the Flip 6 is now £99 (opens in new tab) thanks to a 23 per cent reduction of the full price over at Amazon, a hefty £30 off the original price.

JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker deal

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 6 (white) £130 now £80 at Very (save £50) (opens in new tab)

One of JBL's most popular models once again justifies its reputation thanks to fantastic sonic clarity, meaty bass and 12 hours of battery life. If you want a small, slimline speaker that won't break the bank, there really aren't many rivals that can beat it.

There was always going to be a concern that the Flip 6 might not match the high standard set by its predecessor, the Award-winning Flip 5, but JBL has continued to push the bar with an even more sonically impressive follow-up.

In our JBL Flip 6 review we called it, "another resoundingly five-star product", with "sonic upgrades in terms of clarity and breadth across the frequencies (that) are easy to spot". In fact, most of the real competition for the slim, burrito-sized performer comes from alternative offerings from across JBL's heaving stable of five-star operators, including the larger Charge 5 and the rugged JBL Xtreme 3.

For social butterflies who like to get out and about with their mates with a Bluetooth speaker in tow, the rugged and musically exciting JBL Flip 6 is a class-leading proposition. And with 12 hours of battery life, it should be able to fire out tunes well into the small hours.

It's not even a particularly old speaker, meaning that a price drop at this stage represents a smart investment, even if we can't guarantee how long such a deal will last.

