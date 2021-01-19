Best Xbox One deals 2021: cheap Xbox One consoles and bundles

With many of us social distancing or working from home, there's never been a better time to bag a the best Xbox One deals. Whether it's a cheap Xbox One S or Xbox One X, we've spotted some savage savings below.

The Xbox One was recently superseded by the pricier Xbox Series X, but that means it's now more affordable than ever before. Can't decide between the One S and One X? Here's a quicker primer...

The One S, the cheaper of the two, is a capable box of tricks that offers quality gaming at a bargain price, including 4K Blu-ray playback as well as movie and music streaming.

The Xbox One X costs a bit more but ups the ante with immersive and native 4K gaming (unlike the upscaling Xbox One S), improved Blu-ray picture quality and support for streaming services such as Netflix.

To find the best Xbox One deals, we scour all the usual suspects: Argos, Game, Currys, John Lewis, Amazon and AO.com. They all tend to carry Xbox One deals. You'll find this month's best Xbox One deals 2021 below – including discounts on Xbox One bundles. Game on!

Best Xbox One S deals

The Xbox One S upscales your current games collection to 4K resolution and supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) compatibility. The Xbox interface has never been better and the controller is superb, allowing you to immerse yourself in titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Gears 5 and Forza Horizon 4.

Xbox One S 1TB with Forza Horizon 4 + Spyro £321 at Amazon

This is one of the best-value Xbox One bundles around. It gets you the console itself plus a copy of the (excellent) Forza Horizon 4, plus all three Spyro games. If you like supercars and fire-breathing dragons, you're onto a winner here.View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB with Forza 4 (pre-order) £230 at Amazon

This ace Amazon deal is a great way to grab an Xbox One S with 1TB of storage. What's more, you'll be up and running with one of the finest racing games to date – all for a surprisingly low price. Pre-order now. View Deal

Best Xbox One X deals

Want true 4K gaming? Look no further than the Xbox One X. Microsoft's range-topping console offers silky smooth graphics and blisteringly-fast load times. It also supports HDR, for improved blacks when exploring cities at night or creeping through shadowy buildings. And with improved 4K Blu-ray picture quality and Dolby Atmos support, the One X doubles as a family-friendly entertainment hub.