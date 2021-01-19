Best tablet deals 2021: iPads, Fire tablets, Android

The best tablet deals aren't always easy to find, so we've done the hard graft and sought out the savviest tablet savings. Whether you fancy a discount iPad, a cheap Fire HD or low-cost Galaxy Tab, you'll find today's best tablet deals neatly arranged below. All you need do is choose the one that suits your budget!

These days, the best tablets are multi-skilled marvels – the tech equivalent of Swiss Army knives. Whether you're after an entertainment hub, productivity powerhouse, portable music streamer or ebook reader, most tablets do all this and more.

They're tend to be a lot more travel-friendly than laptops, too, so they're that much more portable and convenient to carry around the home. Prefer to clack away on physical keys? Most tablet makers offer optional wireless keyboard accessories.

Right, time to start shopping. We've listed today's best tablet deals and cheapest prices below...

Best iPad deals

Apple iPad Pro (2020) 128GB £769 £727 at Amazon

Here's one of the best tablet deals we've seen all year – and its on the 2020 iPad Pro, which boasts Apple's insanely fast A12Z Bionic processor and is ideal for gaming and streaming. You can save big on the 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB wifi models at Amazon. View Deal

Apple iPad Mini (+ up to £150 trade-in) £380 at John Lewis

High street favourite John Lewis up to £150 off the latest model iPad when you trade in an old iPad. And of course, this new model comes with a Apple TV+ free for a year. Bargain.View Deal

Apple iPad Air 4 64GB wi-fi + cellular £709 £672 at Amazon

It's highly unusual to see a discount on a brand new, 2020-launched iPad Air so this Amazon deal is something of a unicorn. It gets you a £29 off plus free delivery (if you're a Prime member). Stock is already low, so don't delay.View Deal

Apple iPad Mini 64GB wi-fi (refurbished) £399 £339 at Apple

Want to treat yourself to the latest-model iPad Mini at big discount? You can currently buy an Apple 'Certified Refurbished' model for only £339 - that's £60 off the usual price. View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) 1TB £1705 £1585 at Laptops Direct

If you're looking for a cheap deal on the range-topping, 1TB version of the latest iPad Pro? Head over to Laptops Direct and you can score a massive £120 off the RRP.View Deal

Best Amazon Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 + Blink Mini video camera £125 at Amazon

Here's a great bundle deal that includes the feature-packed, 8-inch Fire HD tablet plus a Blink Mini 1080p wireless security camera. When you're not watching your favourite movies and TVs, you can check the feed from your security cam.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 7 16GB £50 at Amazon

The 2019 version of Amazon's cheapest tablet boasts more power and more storage than the old model. You get a 7in screen and, thanks to Alexa, you can use your voice to play videos. A brilliant budget all-rounder.View Deal

Best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 32GB £199.50 £199 at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab E is a cheaper still but doesn't really cut it as a budget tablet. Instead, we'd suggest the 10in Tab A, which offers a sharp and colourful screen and is a serious budget alternative to the iPad mini.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 wi-fi £619 £539 at Amazon

The S7 is Samsung's latest challenger to the iPad Pro. It features a gorgeous 11in LED screen, Dolby Atmos support and a redesigned S Pen stylus for scribbling away. A solid £70 off a top-tier tablet.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Angora Blue) £399 £349 at Amazon

Amazon has also knocked £70 off the 2019 Tab S6 Lite, which sports a 10.4in display, Dolby Atmos and four AKG-tuned internal speakers. Unlike its rival, the iPad, this tablet also comes with a stylus pen in the box.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 32GB £189 £128 at Amazon

On a tight budget still? This deal gets you a big discount on Samsung's family-friendly budget tablet with 8in display and 32GB of storage. This model isn't the newest, so grab the discount while before stock runs dry.View Deal

Best Microsoft Surface deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 128GB £899 £744 at Amazon

This is one of the biggest and best tablet deals around. It gets you £270 off this multi-tasking marvel, which boasts a 12.3in PixelSense display with facial recognition. We typically see the best deals on the Pro 7 but this is a Christmas cracker.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Go 2 128GB £619 at Amazon

This affordable Windows tablet with 10.5in touchscreen, improved resolution, better battery life and HD front and rear cameras for video calling is a steal at this money. The iPad Pro is even better – but it's also twice the price.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro X Bundle £1189 £1162 at Microsoft

The mighty Surface Pro X features a new processor developed by Microsoft and Qualcomm, a luscious 13in display and a 10MP 4K camera on the rear. This exclusive Microsoft Store bundle includes 15 months of Microsoft 365, saving you around £200, plus 50% off accessories.View Deal