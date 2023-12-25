Best LG G3 Boxing Day deals: get the flagship MLA OLED TV for less

This year was an exciting one for TVs, largely because it was the year that saw the launch of brand-new MLA OLED technology, which debuted with LG's awesome G3.

MLA stands for 'Micro Lens Array', and it involves a layer of microscopic lenses that focus the light from OLEDs so that the TV can produce brighter highlights. The G3 also features a bespoke heatsink that allows the OLEDs to be pushed harder, again resulting in a brighter image.

Brightness for brightness' sake is not something to get excited about, but the G3 is also vibrant, sharp and detailed, with an as-the-creator-intended approach to colours and contrast. Other than a slight paleness to colours in low-light images, the G3's picture performance is superb, combining brilliance and balance in a way that's little short of mesmerising.

The G3 also features a unique design that makes it look rather like a picture frame. In fact, so intended for wall-hanging is the G3, it comes with a wall bracket rather than a tabletop stand. LG does make a pedestal stand that can be bought separately, but it's expensive. Thankfully, there are plenty of third-party pedestal stands that attach to a TV's VESA mounting points available via the likes of Amazon.

Adding even more to the G3's appeal is its peerless gaming specs: the TV supports 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM across all four HDMI 2.1 inputs, plus Dolby Vision gaming and HGiG. The operating system is really intuitive and features every streaming app you could possibly need, too.

Really, the main issue for the G3 is that it's rather expensive. It is a model that regularly gets discounted during sales events such as the Boxing Day sales, so we've scoured the internet to find the very best prices available right now to save you from having to do so yourself. Simply scroll down for an awesome LG G3 Boxing Day deal.

LG OLED55G3 (55 inch)

(Image credit: LG)

Launch price: £2600 / $2500 / AU$4195

It may not be the biggest model, but 55-inch TVs are always popular, and there's good reason to pick up a 55-inch G3 OLED.

The G3 comes packed with a 4K OLED panel, MLA tech, HDR support in the form of HLG, HDR10, and Dolby Vision, smarts courtesy of webOS 23, four 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 ports, eARC, a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, a Dolby Vision game mode and HGiG.

Last year's G2 OLED already offered up excellent image quality, while this year's G3 manages to be brighter, more vibrant, more insightful, and more exciting. In terms of gaming performance, this TV not only comes with every feature you could want, but input lag can go below 10ms with Boost mode.

The only issue with the 55-inch G3 is that, like its bigger siblings, the sound is pretty weak. We heartily recommend that you also budget for at least a soundbar if possible.

LG OLED65G3 (65 inch)

(Image credit: LG / Netflix, FUBAR)

Launch price: £3500 / $3300 / AU$5295

Not satisfied with a 55-inch TV? Then, the 65-inch G3 has your name written all over it.

Of course, you get all of the same features as you would with the smaller model. That means MLA tech, which brings with it a peak brightness of over 2000 nits, and it means rich, vibrant colours, fabulous sharpness and detail, and an impressively solid, three-dimensional image overall.

This also means you get an excellent gaming performance that's perfect for any game on PS5 or Series X. Whether you're a movie buff or a hardcore gamer, the G3 has something for everyone.

LG's G2 OLED is its flagship OLED for good reason, and while this year's C3 may only be an iterative upgrade over the C2, the G3 is a meaningful jump from the G2, which was a fantastic set in its own right, earning five-stars from us. Again, do budget for a dedicated sound system if you can, though.

LG OLED77G3 (77 inch)

(Image credit: LG)

Launch price: £5000 / $4500 / AU$8395

If you want a premium OLED but don't want to cut any corners when it comes to size, the 77-inch G3 is your best bet. Though slightly smaller than the 83-inch model, the 77-inch G3 still comes with MLA, which its bigger brother does not.

At this price point, we're far beyond cheap, though, and you'll want to strongly consider spending a bit more on an external audio solution. Seeing as this is a TV with real cinematic scale, we'd recommend a full surround sound setup rather than a soundbar if possible.

For those looking for a centrepiece for a home theatre, this massive LG OLED is an excellent choice made even better by how much cheaper you can find this set today than you could back at launch.

LG OLED83G3 (83 inch)

(Image credit: LG)

Launch price: £7500 / $6500 / AU$10,995

So, you want the ultimate satisfaction of buying the biggest version of LG's latest flagship OLED. If that's you, the 83-inch G3 is your TV.

However, you will be missing out on MLA technology on the 83-inch model. That isn't ideal as it means this super-big version of the G3 won't go as bright as its smaller siblings but, while we haven't tested this version of the G3 specifically, we do expect it to still be a very good TV that performs very much like last year's G2, only much bigger.

If your mantra is bigger is better, nothing's stopping you from picking up the 83-inch G3. But make sure you consider the slightly smaller 77-inch model if you still want the boost in brightness afforded by MLA.

