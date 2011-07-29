Custom Design racks are almost always small and perfectly formed, and the Tokyo 4 is no exception. Simple to build, and with a high-quality in both fit and finish, the Tokyo 4 looks the part, and lifting it won’t give you a hernia.

Give your music a firm foundation

It’s a fixed-width design, meaning there’s a lack of flexibility to kit placement, but the solid build more than makes up for that. Our reference kit sounds full-bodied and smoothly propulsive, lashed with detail, and well-balanced.

To be honest, it’s a hard one to call between this and the Award-winning Hi-Fi Racks Podium, but the Tokyo 4’s fixed shelves are a limitation. So, despite

its immense potential, this rack

has to move into second place

in this round-up.

