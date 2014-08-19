As you progress upwards through Chord’s analogue interconnect range, the Signature Tuned ARAY is the first interconnect to be built using the company’s proprietary Tuned ARAY technology, which was originally developed for its flagship Sarum cable range. The technology claims to bring many of the benefits of Chord’s flagship construction techniques to the Signature cable.

If you've got a system to benefit from such a cable, then Chord Company claims the interconnect will help deliver "a lift in detail, jump-out dynamics and impressive power".

Signature Tuned ARAY analogue interconnects use the same unique conductor formation developed for the flagship Sarum Tuned ARAY cables and each Signature conductor is built using high-quality silver-plated conductors. The Signature Tuned ARAY cable is fitted with The Chord Company’s ultra-low-mass RCA plugs.

