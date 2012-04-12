Trending

Blackbox M10-RB review

In active mode the Blackbox M10-RB noise-cancelling headphones sound clearer and more spacious Tested at £99

Our Verdict

An impressive pair of headphones with capable noise-cancelling tech and an enjoyably clear sound – but that bass needs tempering

For

  • Effective noise-cancelling
  • punchy and detailed sound quality

Against

  • No in line controls
  • slight emphasis on bass.

The Blackbox M10-RB headphones' noise-cancelling is very effective, doing a good job of reducing background hubbub.

They’re good musically, too, with clear vocals, natural highs and punchy bass all conveyed in a wide stereo image.

We recommend keeping the noise-cancelling tech turned on, as the sound is a bit muffled when listening otherwise.

On the minus side, the M10s’ bass is a touch heavy, and we reckon they’d benefit from a greater dose of transparency.

They’re sturdy on the head, though, and their circumaural design is reminiscent of the Bose QuietComfort 15.

The M10s aren’t as flexible, but are comfy to wear for long periods and, as a bonus, double as a great pair of earmuffs in the cold. Well worthy of an audition, then.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.phitek.com
Brand NameBlackBox
Product TypeHeadphone
ManufacturerPhitek Systems
Manufacturer Part NumberBBXM10-RB
Product NameBlackbox M10-RB
Product ModelM10

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response20 Hz
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance32 Ohm
Maximum Frequency Response20 kHz

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • M10 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
  • Soft Carry pouch
  • Single 6.5mm Airline
  • Home Stereo Adaptor
  • Stereo Cables
  • Dual 3.5mm Stereo Airline Adaptor
  • Battery

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size40 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorCircumaural