Best Televisions 2015

Best 47-52in TV under £1000

Samsung UE48J6300

Read the full review here

"A superb performance from an affordable big screen - Samsung has done it again."

Best buys

Best 40-46in TV under £500

Panasonic TX-40CS520

Read the full review here

"A wonderfully appealing screen for a great price, ideal if you're not worried about 4K. One of the best TV deals of the year."

Best 40-46in TV £500+

Samsung UE40JU7000

Read the full review here

"Didn't think you could get a good 4K set at 40in? Think again. This is a superb all-rounder for the money."

Best 52-60in TV £2500+

LG 55EG960V

Read the full review here

"This LG TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution with OLED TV technology - put simply, the results are absolutely stunning."

Best 52-60in TV under £2500

Samsung UE55JS8500

Read the full review here

"The UE55JS8500 is yet another triumph for Samsung - it's fantastic to watch and enjoyable to listen to. And it's a dream to use."

Best 47-52in TV £1000+

Samsung UE48JU7000

Read the full review here

"If you're after a 4K TV but don't want to splash out for a fancy top-end model, then this model is just the ticket."

Best 60in+ TV

Samsung UE65JS8500

Read the full review here

"For some things it's OK to splash out, and this TV is one of those things. If you have the cash in your wallet, it's money well spent."