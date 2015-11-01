Best Televisions 2015

Product of the year
Samsung UE48J6300
"A superb performance from an affordable big screen - Samsung has done it again."
Best buys
Panasonic TX-40CS520
"A wonderfully appealing screen for a great price, ideal if you're not worried about 4K. One of the best TV deals of the year."
Samsung UE40JU7000
"Didn't think you could get a good 4K set at 40in? Think again. This is a superb all-rounder for the money."
LG 55EG960V
"This LG TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution with OLED TV technology - put simply, the results are absolutely stunning."
Samsung UE55JS8500
"The UE55JS8500 is yet another triumph for Samsung - it's fantastic to watch and enjoyable to listen to. And it's a dream to use."
Samsung UE48JU7000
"If you're after a 4K TV but don't want to splash out for a fancy top-end model, then this model is just the ticket."
Samsung UE65JS8500
"For some things it's OK to splash out, and this TV is one of those things. If you have the cash in your wallet, it's money well spent."