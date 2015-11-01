Trending

Best Home cinema amplifiers 2015

Product of the year

Best home cinema amplifier £350-£700

Denon AVR-X2200W

Read the full review here

"An articulate, detailed multi-channel amplifier with stacks of functionality and future-proofing, including Dolby Atmos."

Best buys

Best home cinema amplifier under £350

Yamaha RX-V379

Read the full review here

"A superb budget amp, Yamaha’s entry-level receiver is a great way to delve into home cinema."

Best home cinema amplifier £700-£1000

Yamaha RX-A850

Read the full review here

"Power, agility and great features - this new Yamaha is a machine that should be taken very seriously indeed."

Best home cinema amplifier £1000+

Pioneer SC-LX59

Read the full review here

"True to form, Pioneer has produced another stunning home cinema amplifier belying its relatively modest price tag."