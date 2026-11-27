Happy Black Friday!

The big day is finally here, and with it has come a bevy of new deals, discounts and savings.

However, there have been great deals all week long, which has made choosing the cream of the crop rather difficult.

We’ve managed it though – and there have been some corkers this year. From a forever tumbling price on our favourite AirPods to a new low on an Award-winning OLED TV to discounts on headphones that only launched in September, there’s been quite the choice.

All of the below are deals on products we have tried and tested ourselves, so you can be sure you’re getting a great product as well as an excellent deal this Black Friday. We only recommend the best, and every product below has earned the full five stars.

Some of the top deals have already started to sell out, so make sure you don’t miss out on a bargain. Take a look below…

Perhaps the deal of the week, the five-star AirPods Pro 3 fell to a new low of £165 at the start of the week, only to fall even further to £156 as we got nearer to Black Friday. With powerful, dynamic sound and impressive noise cancelling, the Pro 3 are a well balanced, enjoyable and intuitive pair of premium wireless earbuds and our favourite AirPods overall.

The five-star Cambridge Audio AXA35 has been a Black Friday bestseller, and it’s not hard to see why. This is one of our prime picks for an entry-level stereo amplifier, offering a punchy, precise sound and expressive midrange while also being aesthetically pleasing.

If you’re looking for a music source also, may we present the Marantz CD6007. It could be your last chance to get hold of the legendary CD player, which is being replaced by the Marantz CD 70. It has had an incredible run, though, including multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards and several years on our best CD players list.

It’s not Black Friday without a great OLED TV deal. And that’s exactly what we have here with savings on multiple sizes of the Award-winning LG C6. The LG C6 42-inch is unsurprisingly cheaper, with the price of £809 at Amazon, but if your budget can stretch, we recommend the LG C6 48-inch, which we suspect has a Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel for improved colour volume and higher brightness levels. Use the LGSAVE50 voucher code at checkout.

Sitting as our overall pick of the best AV receivers we have tested, and our 2026 AV Receiver Product of the Year, the Sony TA-AN1000 can’t be recommended enough by our expert testers. With a spacious presentation, precise, detailed sound, and impressive dynamics, this AV receiver is great value at this discounted price.

The best budget noise-cancelling headphones by far, the Award-winning Sony WH-CH730N are our top pick for anyone feeling the pinch who still wants to block out the outside world. However, they are also the best wireless headphones you’ll get at this price, full stop, with a clear, detailed and hugely entertaining presentation and an outstanding 50-hour battery life.

MORE:

Our pick of the best wireless headphones you can buy

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