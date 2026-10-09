Our experts pick the best deals on five-star OLED TVs, Award-winning soundbar systems and rock-bottom wireless headphones

Yes, Amazon Prime Day (or Prime Big Deal Days) has been and gone.

But that doesn't mean the deals have ended. Some are still live, new ones have sprung out of the woodwork, and some old classics are stubbornly clinging to their lowest prices.

Now that Prime Day is over, we're firmly on the road to Black Friday and peak shopping season, so we're going to see plenty of great deals over the coming weeks.

This week, we've got a trifecta of five-star TVs, an Award-winning soundbar system back to its lowest price and long-running headphones seeing a new low now that their successor is available.

As always, these are all products our team of experts have reviewed and rated themselves. We've been giving buying advice for 50 years, and we only recommend the best.

Let's take a look:

We only tested the 48-inch LG C6 last week, but we've already spotted a tasty discount. It's a stellar set and a night-and-day upgrade over the older C5, with significantly higher peak brightness, more balanced colours and better colour volume. Use the code GDTV50 to save £50 and then claim 10 per cent cashback from LG to get this deal price – cashback deals are here.

Prime Day may have ended, but this Amazon device deal is still going strong, perhaps due to the imminent arrival of the Amazon Alexa Tablet. The Fire HD 8 64GB was already incredible value at full price, so it's an absolute steal with 48 per cent off. The 32GB model is also available for £50 at Currys if you don't mind collecting it yourself.

Our TV and AV editor has long named the Sony Bravia 8 II as the best OLED around, but it's now been pipped by the Samsung S99H. It might be the best TV we've ever tested, thanks to its dazzlingly bright highlights, awesome contrast and excellent three-dimensional depth. Use the promo code RSTV100 and then claim £150 back from Samsung to get this price – full details here.

The Hisense AX125H is an Award-winner and perhaps the biggest Dolby Atmos bargain around, offering an immersive, fun and enthralling experience for under £200. If you're short on cash, this is the system to get.

The Sony WH-CH720N is a What Hi-Fi? favourite, routinely getting a recommendation during the sales and winning one of our coveted Awards. It's now at its lowest ever price, but only in pink. Its successor, the five-star Sony WH-CH730N, is now available and features several sonic upgrades, but will set you back nearly twice as much.

The TCL C8L earned five stars from our expert TV reviewers only days ago, so a 20 per cent discount is very welcome indeed. Use the code TCL20PERCENT to nab a Mini LED TV with outstandingly bright, colourful picture quality, advanced local dimming and great gaming performance.

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