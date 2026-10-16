Huge savings on Award-winning headphones, OLED TVs and five-star music streamers, handpicked by our experts

In case you somehow hadn't noticed, we announced the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 winners earlier this week.

It was an interesting mix of returning favourites, new entrants and surprise upsets across the various categories.

Out of the 111 winners, however, we're pleased to report that several of them are on sale.

This includes repeat winners such as the Sony WF-C510 and Cyrus 40 ST, which are now back to their lowest price, as well as savings on the newly victorious Sennheiser CX 80U and LG C6 42-inch.

There's plenty more, though – take a look for yourself:

Budget OLED TVs are tough to get right, but Samsung has made a mighty good go of it with their offering this year. The Samsung S85H is one of the best cheap OLEDs we've tested thanks to a punchy, three-dimensional picture, high brightness, and solid app and gaming support. Get this price by using the promo code RSTV50 and then claiming £75 cashback from Samsung – full T&Cs are here.

It's hard to go wrong at £28, but the Sony WF-C510 seriously overdeliver at this price. The budget buds have just won their third What Hi-Fi? Award in a row, thanks to their compact, comfortable design, solid, musical sound and 11-hour battery life.

If you prefer your budget headphones wired, then the Sennheiser CX 80U are the pair we recommend. Their small, lightweight design, comfortable fit and rich, solid sound make them the best budget wired earphones we have tested in years.

The LG C-series regularly makes an appearance in our launch line-up, and this year is no different. The LG C6 took home the gong for best 40-43-inch TV thanks to its crisp, three-dimensional and contrast-rich picture, along with excellent motion handling and gaming features. You’ll need to claim 10 per cent cashback from LG to get this full discount – full details here.

The Cyrus 40 ST is our favourite high-end music streamer, and has just received its third What Hi-Fi? Award in a row. It may not be cheap, but it's an incredible piece of kit with expressive, punchy and exciting sound, excellent rhythmic drive and a classy look.

The Samsung HW-Q990H is also a new Award winner, thanks to its detailed, full-bodied cinematic sound, immersive and spacious sound and superb connectivity. We tested it at a rather pricey £1599, but you can now pick it up for £999 thanks to a £400 cashback offer – full T&Cs here.

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