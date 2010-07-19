Trending

Yamaha BP-S1065 review

In its own right this is a great Blu-ray player, but we simply can't recommend it at such an exorbitant price Tested at £460.00

By

Our Verdict

A fine player on its own terms, but it needs to be half this price to make any real-world sense

For

  • Nicely made
  • decent ergonomics
  • good images from all sources and enjoyable movie sound

Against

  • ‘Optimistic’ doesn’t begin to describe Yamaha’s pricing

All things being equal, the Yamaha BP-S1065 would be a front-running Blu-ray player.

It's built and finished to a standard that entry-level machines can't compete with, and it's got big, bold, thorough on-screen menus.

The remote control's hardly the last word in luxury, but it's logical and comprehensive and fairly easy to navigate in the dark even without the aid of backlighting.

On-board decoding of high-definition soundtracks to eight-channel analogue outputs will delight the owners of veteran multichannel amplifiers, and while there's no on-board memory for BD-Live content there's a USB socket on the rear for external memory.

Looks a treat with Blu-ray
Performance, too, is not to be sniffed at. Our Avatar Blu-ray looks a treat, combining a lustrous, nuanced colour palette with excellent contrasts and smooth, secure motion-tracking.

What's more, the Yamaha's a confident upscaler of DVDs, keeping picture noise to a minimum and retaining much of its poise where movement is concerned. If anything, high-def sound is even more impressive.

Subtle and substantial by turns, the BP-S1065 remains controlled at the height of the action but demonstrates a deft lightness of touch when required, and describes a big, solid soundstage.

It's all about the money
There's a ‘but' coming, of course, and the chances are you know what it is: £460 is a hair-raising amount of money for a Blu-ray player these days.

Machines costing a third of that can get close on sound and picture.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.yamaha.com/
Brand NameYamaha
Product TypeBlu-ray Disc Player
ManufacturerYamaha Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberABDS1065BL
Product NameYamaha BP-S1065
Product ModelBD-S1065

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • BD-S1065 Blu-ray Disc Player
  • Remote Control

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes

Technical Information

FeaturesBD Live

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Physical Characteristics

Width43.5 cm
Depth31.8 cm
Weight Approximate4.49 kg
Height3.75
ColourBlack
Dimensions3.75 (H): 43.5 cm (W): 31.8 cm (D)

Video

Scanning ModesProgressive Scan
Video FormatsBD Video

Audio

Sound SystemDolby TrueHD