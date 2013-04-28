You may have never heard of Versus before, but the company is starting to make waves by offering impressively specced tablets at very low prices.
Versus TouchPad 10.1 review: Features
Take the Versus TouchPad 10.1 for example: it’s a 10.1in dual-core tablet running Android 4.1, and it’s available at the likes of John Lewis for just £170. Now if that sounds too good to be true it’s because it sort of is, but the Versus does have things going for it.
Despite having a largely standard version of Android 4.1, the Versus isn’t particularly snappy; it also seems to lack the power to play HD MKV files smoothly. On top of that, the screen’s panel structure is visible as faint lines behind whatever it’s displaying. It’s a shame, as it has decent colour balance and detail, and standard-definition files play fine.
It’s much better for sound, though. Plug in a pair of decent headphones and you’ll get good clarity, nice punch, and decent bass and control. Only a bit of brightness at the top spoils the party, but given the price we’re prepared to forgive that.
Versus TouchPad 10.1 review: Verdict
For web browsing, social media and remote controlling your network-connected home cinema and hi-fi devices there’s little to complain about (other than those screen lines), so as long as your expectations aren’t higher than the price, the Versus can be a useful tool of a tablet.
