The Velodyne EQ-Max 12 has a 225W class D amp powering its forward-firing 30.5cm driver, meaning it's powerful enough to fill even very large rooms without losing control.

The downward-firing port and sturdy cabinet (on rubber feet) ensure there'is minimal port noise affecting the output, too, leaving notes clean and deep, while the pushbutton automatic equalisation. handled from the remote control, helps set-up no end by 'dialling-in' the sub to suit your room.

That's the 'EQ-Max' bit of the model designation – the '12' is, of course, the size of the driver in good ol' US inches.

Velodyne EQ-Max 12 subwoofer has automatic set-up

There’s plenty of agility and punch here, combined with great dynamics. Yes, the sound could do with a touch more detail, but the EQ-Max aims to be enjoyable rather than clinical.

User-friendly and serving up a cheerful sound with plenty of authority, it’s worth every penny.

