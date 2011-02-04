Trending

Velodyne CHT-12Q review

The Velodyne CHT-12Q is a seriously weighty subwoofer Tested at £775.00

By

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Superb subwoofer, easy to set up and control, plus it sounds sensational

For

  • Serious bass weight
  • good control
  • excellent detail

Against

  • Nothing

Besides a 225W amplifier, 12in driver unit and speaker level inputs/outputs, the Velodyne CHT-120 also includes an automatic set-up system, complete with mic. It fires out 12 tones that are analysed and used to maximise performance for your room layout.

There are four different presets to choose from, depending on whether you're watching a movie, gaming or listening to different genres of music.

And, every aspect of performance can be controlled by the credit-card-sized remote – and read off an LED display on the front of the cabinet.

It's nice to highlight all these neat features, but it's even nicer to be able to report that the 12Q sounds sensational. It serves up crashes, bangs and wallops with serious weight, authority and power.

Yet it manages to merge its aggressiveness with a side that displays impeccable control, poise and excellent levels of detail and clarity.

An infectious sense of rhythm tops off this superb subwoofer, which fully justifies its price tag.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.velodyne.com
Brand Namevelodyne
Product TypeSubwoofer System
ManufacturerVelodyne Acoustics, Inc
Product LineClassic Home Theater
Manufacturer Part NumberCHT-12BV
Product NameVelodyne CHT-12Q
Product ModelCHT-12

Technical Information

Minimum Frequency Response25 Hz
FeaturesDual System Streaming (DSS)
Maximum Frequency Response120 Hz

Audio

Subwoofer TypeActive
RMS Output Power170 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital

Physical Characteristics

Width38.1 cm
Depth53.3 cm
Height45.7 cm
ColourVinyl Black
Dimensions45.7 cm (H): 38.1 cm (W): 53.3 cm (D)

Warranty

Limited Warranty2 Year