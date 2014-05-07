Perhaps not as ‘special’ as we’d like, but there’s ample zest to spice up your movies

This ‘Special Edition’ AV1 is the successor to Tannoy’s Revolution DC6T package.

When the Award-winning DC6T floorstanders were given the SE facelift, it paid off – a new stabilising plinth (among other changes) took performance to the next level, making them Award-winners too.

Design

And when the DC6 standmounts received similar treatment, they emerged suitably revitalised. Both revamped models make up the outer speakers of the SE AV package, so we could be in for a real treat.

Completing the set-up is the new TS2.12 sub, which also comes into this package with four stars from a past solo review.

The teeny DC4 LCR centre speaker is the only unit that’s carried over from the original line-up into the new one.

As far as technology goes, the Scottish manufacturer’s trademark dual-concentric drivers feature – a titanium-dome tweeter lodged in the throat of a pulp-cone driver – is designed to improve integration and dispersion.

Centre channel apart, this is a chunky package. The brawny floorstanders sit loud and proud at the front, and the trapezoidal standmounts are pretty big for rear channels too.

If you have room for them, though, these will make welcome additions to any home cinema set-up. Build is good and the unfussy façades are handsome.

Usually we’d expect a choice of two or more finishes, but here we’re fans of the sole veneer (espresso): it’s a smart proposition that should appeal to most people.

Unusually, the sub is mismatching, available only in dark grey vinyl or – like our review sample – a black gloss finish.

Performance

We’ve praised the DC6T SEs for their forward, refined stance and exciting way with music, so it’s no surprise when The Stone Roses: Made of Stone Blu-ray sounds great.

The band has a bolshy, aggressive style on stage, but the floorstanders rise to the occasion, charging along to heavy riffs and capturing the electrifying energy and rhythm of the catchy tunes.

The package’s knack for movies is equally impressive. We watch The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (not all 161 minutes, mind) and are blown away by the detail and dynamic aptitude.

Neutral presentation is well maintained, and never edges towards hardness. In fact, sounds mostly feel solid and rich.

When it comes to battle scenes, you feel you’re getting the whole picture. This is thanks to the rear speakers working their magic too.

The SE AV envelopes you with background information – when echoes reverberate around the castle ruin, for example.

Integration between the two speaker pairs helps perfect that. Of course, we’d expected good things but, as The Travelling Wilburys proved, sticking good performers together doesn’t necessarily mean they will gel as one.

The outsider here is the centre speaker, which doesn’t always feel well connected to the flanking towers.

Its dynamically compressed sound struggles to match the expressive, exciting floorstanders. The sub is effective, but is light on attack and could do with being a bit tauter.

Verdict

On paper, Tannoy’s latest offering should be good – and it is.

Aside from a few issues with the centre and subwoofer, it ticks all the boxes and is a worthy contender for those six precious spots on your living room floor.

