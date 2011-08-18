Trending

SoundMagic E10 review

Best in-ears up to £40, Awards 2013. A genuine no-compromise proposition for the money. Tested at £35

By

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Best in-ears up to £40, Awards 2013. The E10s look and sound like they’re worth much more than £35, which makes them an absolute steal

For

  • Very affordable
  • good build and styling
  • a very detailed, dynamic and exciting delivery for the cash

Against

  • At this price, nothing

Blimey, what a treat these little SoundMagic in-ears are. For a start, they look like they’re worth way more than £35, thanks to a well-made metal casing that looks snazzy in any of the three finishes.

They punch well above their weight in terms of sound quality, too. Play Seasick Steve’s brilliantly raw Happy (To Have a Job) and the E10s reveal all the incidental noise of the room and the soft hiss of the unashamedly unpolished, acoustic recording.

When he breaks it down to the more raucous action, they keep pace brilliantly, producing solid, precise leading edges and marshalling the different beats with ease.

The bass drum is weighty and insightful, the treble sparkles, and the vocals are clear and nuanced.

Another bonus is the effective noise-isolating fit the E10s achieve.

In other words, these are exceptional for the money, and the new affordable choice for those looking to upgrade those bundled buds.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.soundmagic.com.cn
Brand NameSoundMAGIC
Product TypeEarphone
ManufacturerShenzhen SoundMagic Technology Development
Manufacturer Part NumberE10BKRD
Product NameSoundMagic E10
Product ModelE10

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response15 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance16 Ohm
Cable Length1.20 m
Maximum Frequency Response22 kHz
Noise CancelingYes

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • E10 In Ear Isolating Earphones
  • 3 x Pairs dome shaped silicone eartips (S/M/L)
  • 3 x Pairs flat silicone eartips (S/M/L)
  • 1 x Pair Double Flange silicone eartips (M)
  • Cable clip
  • Travel pouch

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignEarbud
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size10 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorIn-ear
Width71.1 mm
Weight Approximate12 g
Height35.6 mm
ColourRed

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year