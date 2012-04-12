Trending

Sony MDR-NC200D review

The Sony MDR-NC200D sound better with their noise-cancelling turned off, not good if you are on a noisy plane Tested at £199

Good noise-cancelling, but so-so sound

  • Good noise-cancelling, snug fit

  • Slightly muffled and smooth sound compromises detail and bite

The Sony NC200Ds’ noise-cancelling does a good job of smoothing out the world’s background noise.

However, this effect is also apparent in the sound coming out of their drivers; with the tech turned on, everything sounds a bit too gentle and muffled.

The riffs and basslines in Green Day’s Hitchin’ A Ride overwhelm the vocals and some detail and attack get lost in the confusion.

The sound quality is marginally better when the Sonys are used passively. The midrange has space to breathe, and treble sounds more natural, with better separation and detail.

These cans are a good fit, but their on-ear design could make your ears quite hot over long periods.

Not a bad effort, then, but there are better options out there for the money.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeHeadphone
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberMDRNC200D.CE7
Product NameSony MDR-NC200D
Product ModelMDR-NC200D

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response8 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWireless
Impedance68 Ohm
Cable Length1.50 m
Maximum Frequency Response23 kHz
Noise CancelingYes

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size40 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorEar-cup
Weight Approximate180 g

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year