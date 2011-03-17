There’s nothing more convenient than having someone else do all the work for you.



When it comes to home cinema systems, this ‘someone else’ usually takes the form of a speaker auto-calibration system. Of course, some systems do it with varying degrees of success, and this Sony wasn’t quite up to scratch.



But, a quick spot of tweakage brought things into line.



This system produces a punchy and exciting sound. As The Rock and Samuel L Jackson pursue the bad guys during the opening sequence of The Other Guys, the Sony conveys a great sense of drama and dynamism.



Gunfire rattles around your listening position around while the rear speakers are more than willing to make their presence felt.



More understated soundtracks

The Sony BDV-E870 could handle the switch from all-out action to more understated soundtracks with greater style.



It isn’t the most subtle-sounding system, nor does the speaker arrangement produce quite the same cohesion as others – the sub sounds a little disjointed, for example.



Picture quality, though, is exemplary. In keeping with the stellar quality of the company’s 3D Blu-ray players, the E870 produces one of the sharpest, most pristine pictures in its class. It’s also wonderfully adept at tracking fast motion and keeping edges intact.



A spin of Avatar shows that 3D images are rendered superbly too. Colours are judged to perfection, as are contrast and low-light detail.



Impressive online services

Feature-wise, Sony can’t find space for a few features offered by rivals. For example, an iPod dock costs extra, as does the wi-fi dongle – and surprisingly, there are no HDMI inputs for PS3 owners.



On the plus side, Bravia Internet Video offers one of the most enjoyable online experiences of the bunch, with ultra-quick access to services such as BBC iPlayer, Five Demand and Sony’s own Qriocity service.



If you’ve a large room to fill the Sony will do it without any problems, although rival systems have a sonic edge. Picture quality is mightily impressive and it’s competitively priced. All-in-all, it’s a worthwhile audition.

