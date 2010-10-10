Trending

Sanyo PLV-Z4000 review

The Sanyo PLV-Z4000 is an impressive projector but it suffers from motion sickness Tested at £1900.00

By

Our Verdict

This is an all-round fine performer, let down a little in just one area

For

  • Easy to set-up and full HD spec
  • impressive, natural colour palette
  • decent detail.

Against

  • Motion could be smoother
  • some hints of noise

Previously the preserve of those willing to splash out plenty more, a high quality big-screen image can now be yours for less than £2000.

If you were thinking of buying a hefty slab of TV, a projector such as this Sanyo deserves consideration.

The 'Z4000 shows they're still not much to look at, granted, but more often than not they'll be tucked away out of sight. And thanks to a joystick and two scroll-wheel style controls, this model is easy to get centred on screen.

A 3LCD model, the Sanyo benefits from a 1920 x 1080, Full HD resolution and 120Hz motion processing. You'll find two HDMI inputs, alongside two component, one s-video and one PC input.

First impressions are positive. This unit is very quiet in operation without running too hot. After a quick tweak of the settings, we're left with a colour balance that's natural and easy to watch.

Decent attention to detail
Gran Torino offers a realistic, relaxed palette and the Sanyo delivers it effectively. There's decent attention to detail, too, Clint Eastwood's big, creasy face being revealed in all its glory.

Robin Hood tests contrast levels well, and black levels are fairly solid and insightful. While there's not the punch and dynamism of the best in class, it's not far off.

Blocks of colour show-up a smidgeon of noise, but we're more bothered when the Sanyo's footing slips with fast motion. We try the motion processing modes but they introduce smearing and an unreal quality.

This Sanyo delivers decent detail, excels with natural colours, and makes a fine fist of more dynamic presentations - only motion issues cause us any real concern. So it's close, but no cigar.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://uk.sanyo.com
Brand NameSanyo
Product TypeLCD Projector
ManufacturerSANYO Electric Co.,Ltd
Manufacturer Part NumberPLV-Z4000
Product NameSanyo PLV-Z4000
Product ModelPLV-Z4000

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • PLV-Z4000 LCD Projector
  • Quick Reference Guide
  • Owner Manual (CD ROM)
  • Power Cable
  • Remote Control
  • Air Blower

Projection Lens

Optical Zoom2x
Maximum Diagonal Image Size7.62 m (300")

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes

Image

Native Aspect Ratio16:9
Native Resolution1920 x 1080
Standard Mode Brightness1200 lm
Contrast Ratio65,000:1

Lamp

Normal Mode Lamp Life2000 Hour
Lamp Power165 W
Lamp TypeUHP
Economy Mode Lamp Life3000 Hour

Physical Characteristics

Width400 mm
Depth346 mm
Weight Approximate7.50 kg
Height146 mm
Dimensions146 mm (H): 400 mm (W): 346 mm (D)

Technical Information

Projection MethodFront

Video

Output Scan Format1080p

Warranty

Limited Warranty3 Year