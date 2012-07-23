Trending

Samsung HT-E5530 review

Plenty of bang for your buck, and a big, boisterous sound Tested at £450

Our Verdict

Plenty of bang for your buck, and a fine choice for a big, boisterous sound

For

  • Loads of features
  • clean interface
  • big, exciting sound
  • vivid, detailed pictures

Against

  • Other systems have a better surround sound balance
  • no iPlayer (yet)

Samsung makes a habit of delivering bells and whistles as standard – and there are few better products to show that off than a home cinema in a box.

This Samsung HT-E5530 5.1 system has tall floorstanders at the front and tiny compact speakers for the rear. They’re nicely finished, although the bare chipboard on the back of the sub looks a little cheap.

And for under £500 it’s on the front foot from the start: as well as sporting a 3D Blu-ray player, this system has Samsung’s Smart Hub of internet TV features, which include Acetrax and Netflix for movies, TuneIn Radio, YouTube, an internet browser and more.

Samsung HT-E5530

Samsung HT-E5530: BBC iPlayerThere’s still no sign of iPlayer – a bone of contention across much of Samsung’s 2012 range – but we’re assured it should be live by the time you read this. You can connect via a wired or wi-fi connection and the Hub is easy enough to navigate.

There’s an iPod dock (it’s a separate wired unit) and support for Bluetooth streaming and connecting to networked hard drives, while an integrated FM radio, plus USB and auxiliary inputs, give you plenty of other content options.

Elsewhere, two HDMI inputs and one output let you connect other sources, such as games consoles, to take advantage of the speaker system. It sounds big.

Samsung HT-E5530: Sound quality
Those tall front speakers help the Samsung deliver a sound with more scale than many rivals. The decent sub helps, too, adding weighty but controlled and relatively agile bass. Flick on Samsung’s ‘3D Sound’ and you can add even more presence, which helps music really fill a room, albeit while sounding a little less organised.

The tallboy speakers can rather dominate at times, however, meaning front-to-back cohesion and the overall sense of surround sound isn’t quite as strong as others – although that power and excitement is the trade-off.

Samsung HT-E5530: Picture quality
Pictures in 2D and 3D deliver vivid colours, bright detail and sturdy motion, with Blu-ray naturally looking the best (the player can decode all HD audio formats, too).

You’ll need a decent 3D screen to display them on, with good depth and subtlety, should you choose to take the plunge with the HT-E530.

Samsung HT-E5530: Verdict
All told the Samsung has a wealth of features and functionality to offer, and for the most part the level of performance is plenty good enough.

Specifications

Physical Characteristics

Total System Weight Approximate15.08 kg
Center Speaker Depth6.9 cm
Subwoofer Height35 cm
Front Speaker Width9 cm
Front Speaker Depth7 cm
Rear Speaker Height14.2 cm
Weight Approximate2.56 kg - Main Unit
Subwoofer Width16.8 cm
Center Speaker Height7.5 cm
Subwoofer Depth28.5 cm
Rear Speaker Depth6.9 cm
Center Speaker Width36 cm
Front Speaker Height120 cm
Width43 cm
Rear Speaker Width9 cm
Depth26.1 cm
Height5.5 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions5.5 cm (H): 43 cm (W): 26.1 cm (D)

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
Number of HDMI Outputs1
Number of Analog Audio Inputs2
Component VideoNo
Number of HDMI Inputs2
Number of Digital Optical Inputs1
iPod SupportedYes
USBYes

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes
BluetoothYes

Audio

RMS Output Power1000 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital
Speaker Configuration5.1

Video

Upscale Scan Format1080p
Scanning ModesProgressive Scan
Video FormatsBD Video

General Information

Product NameSamsung HT-E5530
Product ModelHT-E5530
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.samsung.com/uk/
Brand NameSamsung
Product TypeHome Theater System
ManufacturerSamsung
Manufacturer Part NumberHT-E5530/XU

Technical Information

3D Type3D
Player-Recorder TypeBlu-ray Disc Player
Internet StreamingYes
Media FormatsBD-R

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Package Contents
  • HT-E5530 5 Speaker Smart 3D Blu-ray & DVD Home Theater System
  • Antenna
  • Composite Cable
  • Dock Cradle
  • Remote Control
Environmental CertificationWEEE

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year