What's better than a plug socket with USB? One with a built-in Bluetooth speaker!

Power outlets with USB sockets are nothing new, but how about one with a built-in Bluetooth speaker as well? That's what we're looking at here, courtesy of UK retailer See Switches.

Don't expect it to rank up there with the best Bluetooth speakers around, but it seems like a great innovation if you need to save space. And because it has True Wireless Stereo (TWS) tech, it can wirelessly link with a second TWS speaker for stereo sound. So you could always bring in your dedicated Bluetooth speaker when you want fuller, beefier audio.

It features Bluetooth 4.2, instead of the newer Bluetooth 5, has a sensitivity of 80dB, and a frequency range of 280Hz – 16KHz. As we say, don't expect stellar performance, but for convenience, this looks hard to beat.

The power socket itself is 13A, and it has two USB ports for charging up mobile devices. And the scratch-free finish features no visible screws for a smooth, modern look.

Now, what to listen to on it? Power ballads? AC/DC? Plug One from De La Soul? Answers on a postcard (or in the comments, if that's easier).

