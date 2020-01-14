What Hi-Fi? welcomes Sound+Image and Australian Hi-Fi magazines

Following the recent acquisition of Aussie magazines Sound+Image and Australian Hi-Fi by our antipodean colleagues down at Future Publishing Australia, What Hi-Fi? is proud to announce that these two fine titles will be joining us online right here at whathifi.com.

Both titles are widely respected in the international audio and home entertainment communities and, since 2017, have been full members of the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA), with seats on the judging panel for the annual EISA Awards.

So what exactly does that mean for the What Hi-Fi? website, you may well be wondering?

Primarily, it means we'll be bringing you more expert reviews and advice, backed by first-class testing facilities and Australia's most highly qualified team of AV writers, with more than 80 years of combined industry experience between them.

In the short term, we'll be migrating some of the most popular articles from these two titles over to What Hi-Fi?, but in future you'll also find brand new reviews, guides and news items from the Sound+Image and Australian Hi-Fi teams.

(Image credit: Future)

About Sound+Image magazine

Sound+Image is Australia’s top-selling audio-visual entertainment publication, providing easy-to-read information about audio and AV equipment, from complete stereo and home cinema installations to the latest streaming wireless and multiroom music systems.

With Australia’s most in-depth AV product reviews and comparisons, technology features and news, Sound+Image caters to both first-time buyers and consumers who already know their technology and have their sights set on the next upgrade. The year’s best products and services in this market are honoured at the annual Sound+Image Awards, which highlight the year’s most outstanding and best-value equipment, along with the highest achievements in custom installation.

Sound+Image is published six times yearly and distributed Australia-wide in print and digital editions. Subscriptions also include two issues of Best Buys Audio & AV, a bi-annual reviews special from the Sound+Image and Australian Hi-Fi teams. Interested in subscribing? Click here for more info.

(Image credit: Future)

About Australian Hi-Fi magazine

Australia’s longest-running and most successful hi-fi magazine, Australian Hi-Fi has been in continuous publication since 1969, and over that time has gained an international reputation for the high quality and unerring technical accuracy of its authoritative reviews of hi-fi equipment ranging from portables to state-of-the-art audiophile systems – and everything in between.

Australian Hi-Fi’s mission statement is to ensure its readers achieve the highest possible sound quality in their homes, offering advice on buying the best high-quality components, what and when to upgrade and reviews of accessories and cabling. Every issue of the magazine is packed with reviews of audio equipment, information about new products and reviews of music that will best show off a hi-fi system.

Australian Hi-Fi editor Greg Borrowman is Australia’s best-known and most respected audio writer, with a 42-year background in audio electronics and music. He has written about hi-fi and audio for many Australian and international publications, including Stereophile, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Australian Hi-Fi offers both print and digital editions and is published six times yearly. Subscriptions also include the Sound+Image & Australian Hi-Fi Yearbook, an annual special issue highlighting the year's best articles and reviews. Interested in subscribing? Click here for more information.