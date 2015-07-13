Also, don't forget to check out our dedicated Playlist Twitter account @WHFPlaylist for all the latest news and reviews of our favourite music, movies, TV shows and games, as well as the occasional competition you can enter for some shiny prizes.

MORE: Catching up on BBC iPlayer could require a TV licence

MORE: Foo Fighters work with Sony to promote hi-res audio

Blu-ray releases

X-Men: Days of Future Past- The Rogue Cut is out now on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD

X Men Days of Future Past - Rogue Cut

Last year's Days of Future Past promised to reunite the gang, but Anna Paquin's Rogue missed the cut, quite literally, as she was left out of the film.

She's restored in this extended cut which adds 17 minutes of Paquin goodness into the film, as she apparently replaces Ellen Page's Kitty Pryde as the conduit between the past and the future. She's not the only addition to the film, as Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Ian McKellen's Magneto get expanded roles.

DOFP was already good in its original form so we won't complain about more being added.

Buy X-Men: Days of Future Past - Rogue Cut on Blu-ray at Amazon

Women in Black 2: Angel of Death

The sequel to the Daniel Radcliffe-starring horror appears to be one that rehashes the original with downgraded thrills.

Angel of Death takes place 40 years after the first haunting at Eel Marsh House, with The Woman in Black targeting a group of children looking for refuge after being evacuated from London during the Second World War. Haunted house, vengeful spirit, children and the horrors of war - it has all the ingredients, but doesn't quite hit the same scary highs as the first one.

Buy Women in Black 2: Angel of Death on Blu-ray at Amazon

The Tale of Princess Kaguya

Isao Takahata's The Tale of Princess Kaguya could end up being one of Studio Ghibli's last ever films, and it's a gorgeous reminder of the animation house's talents.

Told in a striking watercolour tableau, Kaguya tells the story of a young girl found inside a shining stalk of bamboo, who grows up to become a beautiful young woman. She comes to the attention of many suitors looking for her hand in marriage, leading to an approach from the Emperor of Japan.

What unfolds is a strange, beautifully drawn film that we're not sure we understand complete - but it does look very pretty...

Buy The Tale of Princess Kaguya on Blu-ray at Amazon

Monday 13th July

True Detective – Pick of the Day, 9pm

True Detective Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Down Will Come. The grim second series of True Detective rolls on with Ray and Ani continuing to dig deep into the mayor's personal affairs, while Frank attempts to rebuild his criminal empire brick by brick.

Only Connect BBC Two HD, 8.30pm

It's quiz night, and although University Challenge starts a new series tonight, Only Connect's more languid, lateral-thinking quiz about making connections between seemingly-random facts has become preferred quiz show of choice.

Victoria Coren-Mitchell hosts the first round between Cluesmiths and Operational Researchers in the opener for the 11th series.

Tuesday 14th July

Empire - Pick of the day, 9pm

Empire E4 HD, 9pm

It's the finale of Empire's first series and like its larger than life characters, it's going to out with a bang. Most of the drama centres around Luscious's decision about who will take over Empire Entertainment. Rita Ora guest stars as herself. Yay.

Death in Paradise BBC One HD, 9pm

It's an old episode, but we're fond of this lovable murder mystery. An air stewardess is poisoned to death, and her cabin crew is under suspicion. But with motives and opportunities proving thin on the ground, can Humphrey and his team solve the head-scratching mystery before the murderer flies away?

Wednesday 15th July

Hannibal - Pick of the day, 10pm

Jane the Virgin E4 HD, 9pm

Jane learns the sex of her baby, but a medical issue means that she may have to miss her graduation.

Hannibal Sky Living HD, 10pm

Dolce. The net's closing in on Hannibal, who attempts one final grand act before he gets caught - either by the FBI or by a vengeful Mason Verger. Meanwhile, Jack once again ponders whether he can trust Will.

Thursday 16th July

Wayward Pines - Pick of the day, 9pm

The Ashes: 2nd Test Day One Sky Sports Ashes HD, 10am

England beat, no, crushed, Australia in the first test of the Ashes and they’ll have to guard against an Aussie response when the second test gets underway.

We’re expecting they won’t take another loss lying down, but if England can deliver another terrific bowling display, it'll put them in pole position to regain the Ashes trophy.

Celebrity MasterChef BBC One HD, 9pm

After four weeks of heats, only eight contestants remain. For the first semi-final, they're split into teams and asked to design four dishes based on ingredients popular during the Victorian period - ingredients such as kidneys. Yum.

Then there's the Great British Classic Dish Test (which we think is suspiciously similar to The Great British Bake Off's technical test), where they must each create a surprise classic dessert from scratch.

Wayward Pines Fox HD, 9pm

A Reckoning. The storm clouds are brewing over Wayward Pines, as Ethan's reponse to the insurgents proves divisive. Meanwhile Pilcher (played by Toby Jones) endangers the town when he takes matters into his own hands.

Mock the Week BBC Two HD, 10pm

Comedians Ed Byrne, Rob Beckett, Ed Gamble, Sara Pascoe and Romesh Ranganathan join the regulars on the panel for this whimsical and satirical quiz show about the week's news. Hosted by Dara O Briain.

Friday 17th July

Celebrity MasterChef - Pick of the day, 8.30pm

Bojack Horseman Series 2, Netflix

Will Arnett is back as the horse that can talk (and has an alcohol problem) in the second series of Bojack Horseman.

The first series was a bit uneven, but found its way towards the end. Perhaps series two can hit the ground running, with Bojack and his ego no doubt putting themselves in some awkward situations.

Celebrity MasterChef BBC One HD, 8.30pm

In the second and last semi-final, the remaining celebrity contestants must create one exceptional dish inspired by something or someone they love.

And then it's time for a fun and terrifying challenge: working with chef James 'Jocky' Petrie to prepare a magical, creative and technically difficult Mad Hatter's Afternoon Tea, to celebrate the 150-year anniversary of Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

Back in the MasterChef kitchen, they must cook one final pudding dish in the hope of going through to the final.

Saturday 18th July

Davis Cup 2015 - Pick of the day, 1pm

Tennis: Davis Cup 2015 – Great Britain vs France BBC One HD, 1pm

In the end, it turned out to be a sightly disappointing Wimbledon tournament for British players. Though Heather Watson, Andy and Jamie Murray progressed into the Wimbledon's second week, for all their hard work they came out empty-handed.

A Davis Cup win against France would be the perfect tonic for any post-Wimbledon blues.

Sunday 19th July

Marvel's Agent Carter – Pick of the Day, 9pm

Marvel's Agent Carter Fox HD, 9pm

Tunnel and Bridge. One of Howard Stark's deadliest weapons has fallen into the wrong hands and it's up to Peggy to go and recover it.

There are plenty of obstacles in her way to retrieving said object of mass destruction, with S.S.R. agents Dooley and Thompson keeping a close eye on Carter. Can she complete her investigation before she's rumbled?

Golf: The Open Championship BBC One HD, 12.15pm

Sunday marks the last day of the 144th Open Championships at St Andrews, and no doubt there will be some familiar names contesting for the Claret Jug.

One face who won't be there is Rory Mcllroy, who withdew from the tournament after rupturing his ankle ligaments playing football with friends. Ouch.

'Til next week...