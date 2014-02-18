Hello and welcome to The Week in HD, our guide to all the must-see high-definition TV shows, films, sports and Blu-ray releases to grace your screens over the next seven six days (sorry we're late...).

You can also get daily updates on what's on by following our twitter feed @TodayinHD. First things first, the Blu-ray releases...

Blu-ray releases

Game of Thrones: Season 3 - Blu-ray

Season four begins in April (we can't wait!), but in the meantime we can go back and relive the shenanigans and machinations that took place in season three of the medieval fantasy epic.

There's plenty of blood, sex, white walkers and bratty kings to sate your appetite as characters old and new plot moves to capture the throne of Westeros.

We're still distressed by the Red Wedding. George R.R. Martin does indeed live on the tears of his fans.

Blue Jasmine - Blu-ray

Despite the number of awards Blue Jasmine has hoovered up (including a Best Actress BAFTA for Cate Blanchett), it's still a divisive film. While some think it's another return to form (the umpteenth of Allen's career), others can't get past the unlikable characters that litter the film.

In any case, Blanchett gives a top-notch performance as a woman who's fallen down the social ladder and is struggling to deal with her own hubris.

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2 - Blu-ray

With directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord bouncing off to do 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie, Cloudy 2 suffers a bit from not having their clever sense of humour.

Still, while this sequel is not a (cabbage) patch on the original it's still very watchable with some fabulous food-based puns and delightfully zany animation to test your telly.

Machete Kills - Blu ray

Ludicrous action sequel to a movie spun out of a throwaway Grindhouse trailer. If we're being honest (and we are nothing but) then we'd say this one looks as disappointing as the original was.

If, however, the idea of a monosyllabic Mexican police agent floats your boat, then the armada of cameos and Mel Gibson as a Bond-like bad guy may suffice. Apparently he'll be back in Machete Kills in Space.

Good god.

Tuesday 18th February

UEFA Champions League: Manchester City v Barcelona ITV 1 HD, 7:30pm

The biggest club in Manchester? We're not sure about that Mr Pellegrini, but they do have the hardest task out of the two Manchester clubs, facing a now-fit Messi in the knockout round of the Champions League.

Beating Bayern Munich in the group stages showed that City are a team to fear, but we wouldn't consider Barcelona to be the underdogs just yet.

The Walking Dead Fox HD, 10pm

Inmates. After last weeks prison revolt, the survivors move on to try and find some peace and stability. In a world where there are legions of dead people out to eat you, we'd think trying to find some peace might actually be quite taxing.

Fleming Sky Atlantic HD, 11pm

Episode 1. New drama based on the life of Ian Fleming, writer of the Bond novels. Stow away your expectations of this being a mini-Bond, as this series is less about the legend and more about the man, delving into his life during wartime as well as after. The first of four episodes.

Wednesday 19th February

UEFA Champions League: Arsenal v Bayern Munich Sky 1 HD, 7:30pm

In a bit of a surprise, Sky will be showing Arsenal's match against Bayern Munich live on Sky 1 (probably part of their free-to-watch day, we assume).

It's a rematch of last year's tie that saw Arsenal knocked out on away goals after a valiant performance against the soon-to-be European champions.

Will Arsenal go one better this time?

Film 2014 BBC One HD, 11:05pm

We're still not quite sure why the BBC feel compelled to show Film 2014 so late but it's better than having nothing.

This week sees the team review Jim Jarmusch's louche-looking Only Lovers Left Alive, Lars Von Triers' bound to be controversial Nymphomaniac and A Winter's Tale, which judging from early reviews is a complete and utter creative disaster.

We feel sorry for Colin Farrell (but not that sorry, he's rich).

Fleming Sky Atlantic HD, 11pm

Epsiode 2. Not wanting to wait a week, the second episode of the Fleming mini-series arrives a day later.

Serving as an officer during World War 2, Fleming is sent into France to oversee the destruction of several secret files. However, obstacles arise as Fleming encounters some unforseen problems.

A magnetic/laser-firing watch should solve any and all problems.

Thursday 20th February

Winter Olympics: Sochi BBC Two HD, 4:30pm

We're into the final stretch of the Winter Olympics with Great Britain having notched up a few noteworthy performances as well as two medals. The action continues...

UEFA Europa League: Swansea v Napoli, ITV 1 HD, 7:45pm

Swansea go toe-to-toe with a former – and possibly future – giant of European football. Napoli's recent revival has granted them the experience of playing both Arsenal and Chelsea away, losing both matches.

Can Swansea add their name to the list of conquerors? We'd be very surprised (but happy) if the Welsh club can do so.

Arrow Sky 1 HD, 8pm

Blast Radius. Seen Arrow? Neither have we. But apparently we should have.

Despite the superheroics this isn't a Heroes (thank the maker), and is a notch above Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Blast Radius sees Oliver Queen (that's Green Arrow to you and me) tackling a new threat as bombs rip through Starling City.

Costumes still look a bit daft, mind.

Friday 21st February

Six Nations Rugby: Wales and France BBC One HD, 7:55pm

The Six Nations continues with the Welsh taking up arms against the French. Wales will be looking to defend the crown they won last year as France will want to make up for their disappointing display in last year's tournament.

Castle alibi HD, 8pm

Like father, like daughter. Still going in its sixth season, Like father… is a team up as Castle (Nathan Fillion) and his daughter (Molly C. Quinn) try to prove the innocence of a man that's been sentenced to death row.

It's not the most demanding of shows but it's worth a watch.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine C4 HD, 10:50pm

Halloween. A Halloween themed episode from the folks over at Brooklyn Nine-Nine, serving as a reminder of how far behind we Brits are.

Halloween sees Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) donning costumes to go undercover, while Jake (Andy Samberg) bets Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) that he can steal his Medal of Valor before the night is done.

Moone Boy Sky 1 HD, 11pm

Moone Boy completely passed us by when it debuted two (two!) years ago. It's now back with its second season as Chris O'Dowd continues his role as the imaginary friend of Martin Moone (David Rawle).

The first epsiode sees us stepping out of the 80s and entering the 90s as football fever hits the town of Boyle with the Italy 1990 World Cup on everyone's lips.

Saturday 22nd February

Barclays Premier League: Chelsea v Everton BT Sport 1 HD, 12pm

Despite being top of the Premier League Chelsea are still not in the title race. Honest. Now they have another chance to join Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool in what's turning out to be one of the closest title races in quite some time.

Everton on the other hand will be looking to win at Stamford Bridge and cement their case for Champions League football.

Six Nations: England v Ireland BBC One HD, 3:30pm

More Six Nations! Twickenham will welcome both teams as the home side looks to keep the good form going after their win against Scotland the week before.

There Will Be Blood BBC Two HD, 10:45pm

Is it really seven years since There Will Be Blood? While some found it cold, aloof and distancing (you're all wrong), Blood is one of the few (maybe even the last) independent American epics, telling the story of two men (a preacher and an oil baron) who clash and collide.

Daniel Day Lewis is fantastic in the lead role of Daniel Plainview, a tough, uncompromsing man who sees every opportunity as one he can make money from. Draaainaaggee!

Sunday 23rd February

Margaret Sky Movies HD: Select, 8:50am

A troubled post-production saw this film delayed by four years. It turned out to be worth the wait as Margaret is a quietly ambitious film of a young girl (played by Anna Paquin, who's not the Margaret of the title) witnessing a bus accident in which she may have been culpable.

A film that asks a lot of questions with Lisa (Paquin) struggling to find adequate answers, it's not a film that provides easy entertainment but it is one that will keep you intrigued.

Serie A: Juventus v Torino BT Sport 1 HD, 5:30pm

The second Turin derby of the season takes place as The Old Lady seeks to increase its mammoth lead at the top of Serie A.

We can't see this going any other way than three points to Juventus. Although derbies tend to throw up some unexpected results...

Mission: Impossible 3 Sky Movies HD: Action and Adventure, 6:50pm

Underrated on its release, M:I3 has picked-up a following as time goes on. While it isn't a remarkable film (save for one great action sequence that has echoes of James Cameron's True Lies), we'd consider it to be the second best effort in the spy series behind the original.

Tom Cruise is watchable, as always, with the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman taking on villain duties and making Ethan Hunt's (Cruise) life a nightmare. Lots of fun.

'Til next time...

By Kobina Monney

