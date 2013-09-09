Hello everyone, and welcome to The Week in HD – our guide to all the must-see high-definition TV shows, films, sports and Blu-ray releases to grace your screens over the next seven days. You can also get daily updates on what's on by following our twitter feed @TodayinHD.

Here's our pick of the week:

Monday 9th September

Iron Man 3 Blu-ray

Tony Stark reevaluates his life after the events of The Avengers. When an old enemy takes his revenge on Stark and everything he holds dear, the wise-cracking billionaire inventor has to decide whether he can function without his iron suit. Features more Iron Man suits that you can shake a Hulk at, and Gwyneth Paltrow, Guy Pierce, Don Cheadle, Rebecca Hall, and Paul Bettany as JARVIS.

Sharknado SyFy HD, 9pm

It's like Twister and cows. But deadlier. A freak hurricane sweeps up deadly sharks for a double-danger attack on Los Angeles - what's not to love about this slapstick horror film? There's a sequel in the works following the Twitter-led success of this film. Its name? Sharknado 2: The Second One.

Sliding Doors BBC One HD, 11.20pm

Gwyneth Paltrow misses a train. Or does she?

Tuesday 10th September

Ukraine v England ITV HD, 7.15pm

World Cup 2014 qualifying

The Great British Bake Off BBC Two HD, 8pm

Pies and Tarts. The English custard tard has been around for nearly 700 years, and they're still proving to be quite the technical challenge for our bakers. The signature bake is a double-crusted fruit pie, which turns out to be an ordeal for one contender who hates all things fruit. And finally, for showstoppers they need to create a filo pie centrepiece – with their own handmade thin pastry.

Wednesday 11th September

British Superbike Championship ITV 4 HD, 8pm

Revel in 1000cc action with highlights from the Donington Park Grand Prix, where the riders have one last chance to claim their positions in the top six shootout.

Thursday 12th September

Peaky Blinders BBC Two HD, 9pm

Heralded as our version of Boardwalk Empire, this new crime drama is set during the post-war bleakness of industrial Birmingham, 1919. The lavish drama follows the violent family gang called the Peaky Blinders – named after their practice of sewing razor blades in the peaks of their caps – and the man who heads the organisation, Tommy Shelby.

With firearms brought home from the trenches and the threat of a Communist revolution, the time is ripe for the Blinders to rise – even amidst resistance from Churchill's Special Branch forces. Starring Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Sam Neill and Andy Nyman.

Mock the Week BBC Two HD, 10pm

Hal Cruttenden, Gary Delaney and Miles Jupp join the regular panellists to mock the week's news. Hosted by Dara O Briain.

iTunes Festival 2013 E4 HD, 11pm

Flex your sound system's muscles with highlights from week two of the iTunes Festival, with Paramore, Rizzle Kicks, Queens of the Stone Age and Arctic Monkeys bringing live music into your living room.

Friday 13th September

QI BBC Two HD, 10pm

Kit and Kaboodle. Noel Fielding, Ross Noble and Colin Lane join Alan Davies and Stephen Fry for a list of all things K in the 10th series.

Saturday 14th September

Manchester United v Crystal Palace BT Sport HD, 11.30pm

Barclays Premier League

Everton v Chelsea Sky Sports HD1 & 3D

Barclays Premier League

Rewind Festival 2013 Sky Arts1 HD, 9pm

Celebrate the best of the 1980s - Chesney Hawkes, Billy Ocean, B-52s, Go West and ASWAD. Come on, you know you love it.

Starter For 10 BBC Two HD, 11.10pm

Who knew a comedy based around University Challenge would be so much fun? Brian Jackson has one dream: to appear on and win University Challenge.

And so he goes to Bristol University in the 80s with this one hope, only to be shattered by complications of a love interest in Alice, and an annoying and bitter team captain in Patrick Watts. Starring James McAvoy, Rebecca Hall, Alice Eve, Benedict Cumberbatch, Catherine Tate, and Mark Gatiss as UC host Bamber Gascoigne.

Sunday 15th September

Moon BBC Two HD, 10.45pm

A lonely lunar miner starts to get cabin fever when he nears the end of his three-year mission on the far side of the moon. With only a robot called GERTY for companion (voiced by Kevin Spacey), he experiences a series of surreal incidents that question the reality of the moon base. A highly acclaimed, BAFTA-winning film , and Duncan Jones's first feature film.

'Til next week…

By Kashfia Kabir

