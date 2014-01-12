Hello, and welcome to The Week in HD, our guide to all the must-see high-definition TV shows, films, sports and Blu-ray releases to grace your screens over the next seven days.

Monday 13th January

We start the week off with a look at the latest releases on Blu-ray, and it's an eclectic variety of films on offer.

Riddick - Blu ray

The world's most famous bald-headed, see-in-the-dark anti-hero gets another chance to show off his skulking prowess in Riddick, which brings the titular character back after eight years in the cinematic wilderness.

After the ambitious Chronicles of Riddick, this sequel goes back to basics with Vin Diesel's main character betrayed and stranded on a hostile planet. Soon after, a group of mercenaries land on the surface looking for him and things start to get a bit messy…

Mulholland Drive - Blu ray

David Lynch is one of the great mavericks of cinema, and Mulholland Drive is confusing, absorbing, beguiling and baffling in equal measures. An abstract masterpiece that once you think you've got a grip on it, then shakes you off with a weird interlude.

We do find the cowboy a little bit loopy. And that weird theatre show. And that… I think you get the drift.

In The Heat of the Night - Blu ray

A Sixties classic about racial prejudice and division in the southern America starring Sidney Poitier as Virgil ("they call me MISTER") Tibbs.

A (sort of) precursor to the buddy cop films of the ’80s and ’90s, this film won five Oscars including Best Picture.

You're Next - Blu ray

Delayed for two years, You're Next gets a double-quick home video release – hyped as the next Scream, it didn't take much at the box office. Still, it is held in high regard for shaking up the common horror tropes – with Scream's meta-commentary, mixed with a bit of The Strangers, French horror Ills and, erm, Home Alone.

You're Next might find a better home on the small screen.

The Great Beauty - Blu ray

A contender for Best Foreign film at this year's Oscars, The Great Beauty harks back to Italian masterpieces of the ’50s and ’60s with its Fellini-like take on an ageing man with a lavish lifestyle.

Aston Villa v Arsenal Sky Sports 1 HD, 7pm

The first Monday night football of the year sees title contenders Arsenal take a trip to the Midlands. Aston Villa beat Arsenal in the first game of the season, but haven't built on that win – while Arsenal have gone from strength-to-strength.

A win for Arsenal would see them go top. A loss for Villa would drag them further into the relegation mire.

Tuesday 14th January

The Following Sky Atlantic HD, 10pm

Whips & Regrets. Massively hyped when it made its debut last year, The Following hasn't lived up to its hokey promise. Still, if you're looking for something faintly ridiculous to watch, Following might be up your street. Season Two starts soon-ish.

Bordeaux v PSG ESPN HD, 8pm

After coming from behind during their recent league match, PSG will be hoping to continue their good form against Bordeaux in the League Cup. Bordeaux on the other hand will be hoping to erase the memory of their derby defeat at the hands of Toulouse.

Wednesday 15th January

Australian Open Tennis Eurosport HD, 9:30pm

Even a keen European tennis watcher might not be able to watch the matches from down under live. Good thing that Eurosport has a show dedicated to rounding up the day's events at a sensible time in the evening.

Manchester City v Blackburn Rovers ITV 1 HD, 8pm

City survived a fright at Ewood Park after Blackburn Rovers earned a draw in their FA Cup Third Round match. However, considering City's home form, and their form in general (91 goals and counting), Rovers might rue their inability to win on their home patch.

Or perhaps they can do the impossible and win?

Thursday 16th January

Dracula Sky Living HD 9pm

Let there be Light. The final episode of the new Dracula series. While we haven't been keeping up with it as much as much as we'd like (too many shows!), this series has been getting decent reviews and the finale should wrap everything up in a neat and bloody bow.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine E4 HD, 9pm

Pilot. A new comedy cop show from America starring Andy Samberg – that person you've seen before but can't quite put a name to.

From what we've heard, this is a genuinely funny show featuring a diverse group of characters. We're interested in seeing more from this one.

Friday 17th January

QI BBC Two HD, 10pm

As another series of QI comes to a close (11 seasons!), host Stephen Fry regales viewers with a kaleidoscope of k-topics. Liza Tarbuck, Susan Calman, Sandi Toksvig and Alan Davies star.

Sherlock BBC One HD, 9pm

His Last Vow. Another chance to the last episode of Sherlock (for how long we don't know). This episode sees him encounter Charles Augustus Magnussen (Lars Mikkelson), an expert at blackmail and the one man Sherlock well and truly hates.

We're not expecting any fun and smiles in this one. Unless they're at the expense of someone else.

Saturday 18th January

Sunderland v Southampton BT Sport 1 HD, 12pm

With Sunderland's fortunes taking a turn for the better in recent weeks, Southampton will be wary of underestimating the Premier League strugglers in this lunch time kick-off.

Bugsy Malone Film 4 HD, 4:35pm

A trip down memory lane (if you're old enough) as Bugsy Malone gets another airing on TV. Perhaps the most charming, kid-friendly gangster film you'll see.

Safe House Sky Movies HD Crime and Thriller 9pm

Looking to waste some time? Then Safe House is a good diversion, even if it is the over-familiar type of gung-ho action that Hollywood tends to churn out. Still, it's a decent action film with plenty of glass shattering and weapons being fired.

Sunday 19th January

Man v Food: Carnivore Edition Dave HD, 3pm

Episode 3. Adam Richman is back and this time he intends to eat an Italian beef sandwich in Chicago before whisking away to St Louis for a Monte Cristo and pork loin dish.

That doesn't sound too bad, but considering some of the food we've seen, we'd imagine it looks calorific.

Children of Men Sky Movies Sci-Fi and Thriller, 9pm

Last year saw the celebrated Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron helm Gravity – and Children of Men is another of his groundbreaking, how-on-earth-did-he-do-that films.

With no human births in years, humanity is on the brink of extinction. But up steps a reluctant Clive Owen to ferry the first pregnant female in years to a safe haven in the hope that she can kickstart the human race.

Masters Snooker BBC Two HD, 7pm

Sunday sees the final of the Masters tournament. Expect much chalking of snooker cues, plenty of crouching and a whole load of colourful waistcoats.

’Til next time…

By Kobina Monney

