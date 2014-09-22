Phones4U had 550 stores throughout the country when it went into administration, and 140 will be taken on by Vodafone under an agreement reached with PwC announced on 19th September.

Today (22nd September), administrators announced that EE has agreed to buy 58 stores. Both networks will be rebranding and reopening the stores as a result of their respective agreements.

While the combined number of jobs by the two deals totals nearly 1,250, administrators have made 628 people redundant at Phones4U's headquarters as part of a restructuring exercise.

