Virgin Media deal: free Xbox One S + Forza Horizon 4

Virgin Media is offering a free Xbox One S complete with Forza Horizon 4 with its top-tier broadband, TV and mobile plan.

New customers signing up to Virgin Media's Ultimate Oomph plan can choose either the free console and game bundle (worth around £220), or £150 credit towards their bill.

Ultimate Oomph claims to offer the UK's fastest widely available broadband, with average download speeds of 516Mbps. It also includes 270 TV channels, including Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and BT Sport, plus a mobile SIM with unlimited monthly data, texts and calls. It costs £89 per month, there's a one-time £35 set-up fee, and you'll have to sign up to a 12-month minimum term. You also get the Virgin V6 set-top box and Virgin Super Hub router.

The giveaway is only running until 11:59pm on Wednesday (22nd January), so if you're looking to kit out your home with an all-in-one home entertainment hub, and have the budget for the best Virgin Media has to offer, you may want to be quick in signing up.

The Xbox One S boasts HDR for a more realistic picture quality, and supports 4K video (though it upscales games to 4K, rather than displays them natively). There's a built-in 4K Blu-ray player for spinning all your favourite films, too. It also supports Dolby Atmos, which is a more advanced form of surround sound.

Forza Horizon 4 is the latest in the insanely popular open-world racing series.

