TEAC has unveiled the incredibly retro looking LP-P1000 Music Centre.

Predominantly a record player, the LP-P1000 is capable of playing back vinyl at 33, 45 and 78rpm. It features an auto-return tonearm, a rubber mat and a sapphire-tipped ceramic cartridge. A separate SP-type diamond stylus is also available.

There's also a built-in CD player capable of handling CD-R/RW discs and MP3/WMA files; an AM/FM tuner with 40 presets; and Bluetooth wireless technology for music playback from smartphones and tablets.

Connections include two auxillary inputs (one phono and one minijack), a headphone socket and a stereo output for connecting the turntable to an external amp or recorder.

Sound is provided by the supplied two-way bass-reflex loudspeakers via two 25W amplifiers.

The TEAC LP-P1000 is available in black or cherry wood finishes for £450.

By Max Langridge

