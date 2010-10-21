We've had a sneak preview of the Sound Platform and it certainly pairs easily with an iPhone, and then allows you to play music directly from the phone in the palm of your hand.

The Sound Platform (SFQ-01) also offers a standard dock allowing you to connect an iPod and charge your device while you listen.

Soundfreaq has released a free remote control app for iPhone, iPod Touch or iPad in to the bargain, though you don't need this to control your tunes.

Available in a gloss black finish it's available online and in John Lewis stores for £200.

