Sony has a three-strong range of new video portables, plus an entry-level audio-only model.

The flagship player is the Walkman NWZ-A860 with S-Master MX digital amplifier, 2.8in LCD touchscreen, and wireless Bluetooth connectivity.

It's joined by the NWZ-S760 and NWZ-E460 (pictured top) models, which have a smaller 2in display.

The NWZ-A860 (below) comes in 64, 32, 19 and 8GB sizes, while the 'S760 is available in 16 or 8GB versions and the 'E460 with 8 or 4GB capacity.

Battery life on the 'A860 series is a claimed 23 hours for audio/five hours for video, while the latter two ranges deliver 50 hours (audio) and 10 hours (video).

Bluetooth is also fitted to the NWZ-S760 (below), but not the 'E460.

All models support MP3, WMA, AAC and linear PCM audio, as well as MPEG4, H.264/AVC and WMV9 video.

MediaGo software is included for drag-and-drop transfer of music, videos and photos from Windows Explorer or iTunes. But there's no web connectivity or apps.

Also new this year is the water-resistant Walkman NWZ-W260 MP3 player with Zappin song search and three-minute charge for 60 minute playback.

All the new Walkmans are due on sale in UK stores by the end of August. Prices to be confirmed.

