Updated 07.03.12

Sky is to launch a dedicated Sky Sports F1 HD channel for its Formula 1 coverage.

Starting in March 2012, the channel will be free to all Sky TV customers who subscribe to both Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 2, or the HD pack of channels.

There will also be a standard definition version of the channel and access via the Sky Go app for watching online on mobile devices and computers.

Every race will be broadcast live without adverts. Sky is also promising live practice and qualifying, full in-depth analysis and interactive content.

Sky Sports F1 HD launches in March 2012 in time for the start of the Formula 1 season.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.