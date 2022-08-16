Sennheiser teases possible Ambeo 2 soundbar ahead of September launch

Sennheiser might launch a follow-up to its premium Ambeo soundbar in a couple of weeks. The firm has sent out invites to an event at the IFA tech conference in Berlin picturing an owl walking along an Ambeo-branded soundbar.

Attendees are invited to "take a walk on the wild side". We're promised "an exciting new product announcement, new product experience" and to be let in on Sennheiser's vision for the future of audio.

The Sennheiser Ambeo is a high-end Dolby Atmos soundbar that won a 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award. It's huge. It's expensive. It's fussy when it comes to positioning. But one listen, and you know it's been worth the effort.

In our five-star review, we concluded: "the Ambeo Soundbar can produce audio with natural tonality, cohesion and solidity, and the 3D audio processing is some of the best we've heard in a product of this type. Not only that, it has wide-ranging format support, a plethora of streaming options and in-depth optimisation features."

So, whether it's a sequel or a smaller soundbar, we're very excited to see what's in store.

The event takes place on 1st September starting at 6pm EST (5pm BST / 12pm EST / 9am PST / 2am 2nd September AEST).

