Samsung is planning to launch a larger version of its Galaxy Note smartphone in October to go up against the iPhone 5.

The Galaxy Note 2 would have an even larger screen than the 5.3in display on the current Galaxy Note (pictured above next to the S2) and could even use flexible screen technology according to reports in Korea.

Originally planned to go on sale at the end of the year, press reports in Korea say that Samsung will bring the Galaxy Note 2 release forward to coincide with the expected launch of the iPhone 5.

The Galaxy Note 2 would borrow technology from the recently released Galaxy S3 smartphone but sport a noticeably larger screen.

A slimmer display, quad-core processor and longer battery are all expected to feature on a Galaxy Note 2 handset, which would use Android Jelly Bean, the successor to the current Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich operating system.

