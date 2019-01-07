Samsung announces 98in version of its 8K QLED TV

As well as announcing developments in its Micro LED plans, Samsung has used CES 2019 to reveal a new, even bigger version of its existing Q900R 8K TV.

The QE98Q900R is, you guessed it, a 98in version of the TV that's already available in 65in, 75in, 82in (US-only) and 85in variants.

Aside from being extra massive, the new model in the Q900R range shares the same specs as its siblings, which means it's an 8K display with a full array direct LED backlight that can hit a peak brightness of 4000 nits.

Samsung's largest 8K QLED TV made its debut at CES 2019

Under the skin is the so-called Quantum Processor 8K, which combines with central server-based machine-learning to upscale all non-8K content in the best quality possible.

While availability details are yet to be confirmed, our sources suggest the new model will be coming to Europe. As for price, there's no news yet, but with the current 85in version costing £14,999 ($14,999), it sure won't be cheap. More info as we get it.

