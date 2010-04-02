Identical to the standard P1 apart from Rough Trade logos on the lid and plinth, the RTP1 will come prefitted with the RB100 tonearm and an Ortofon OM5e moving magnet cartridge, and will sell for £199.

It will be sold exclusively through Rough Trade's two London stores – Rough Trade East in Brick Lane, E1 and Rough Trade West in Talbot Road, W11 – and can also be pre-ordered online at www.roughtrade.com.

Rough Trade will also be featuring a range of limited edition vinyl releases to coincide with Record Store Day.

These include:



- Flaming Lips – Dark Side Of The Moon – 140g coloured vinyl with free cd

(Warner Bros Records, 500 copies only)



- Foals – Spanish Sahara 7 inch numbered

(Warner Bros Records, 1000 only)



- Jesus & Mary Chain - Just Like Honey/Head 7 inch

(Rhino Records, 750 only)



- Factory Records: Communications 1978 - 92 (10inch sampler – Joy Division, New Order, Happy Mondays & The Durutti Column)

(Rhino Records, 750 only)



- The Rolling Stones "Plundered My Soul" unreleased track from the 'Exile On Main Street' sessions

(Polydor, 1000 only)



- Paul Weller "Andromeda- Mixes" 4 track remix suite from Amorphous Androgynous of the track Andromeda

(Island, 500 only)



- Queens Of The Stone Age "Feel Good Hit Of The Summer" Picture disc + 3 extra tracks

(IMS, 500 only)



- Elvis Costello "Live At Hollywood High' 3 track ep inc pump it up, lip service & waiting for the end of the world

(IMS)



- Soft Machine "Live At Henie Onstad Art Center 1971"

(Smalltown Supersound, 500 only)



- Yeah Yeah Yeahs "EP" first repress on vinyl in six years

(Wichita 500 only)



- Arab Strap "Scenes Of A Sexual Nature" boxset featuring 2 x dbl lps, 2 x cds, 1 x single lp, Poster, data disc of all tracks

(Chemikal Underground, 200 only)



- The Fall "Bury / Cowboy Cowboy"

(Domino, 750 only)



- Soundgarden "Hunted Down" Translucent orange vinyl

(Sub Pop, 300 only)



- Stone Roses - "s/t" Gatefold vinyl Lp with 6 exclusive art prints, gold foil artwork sleeve & individually numbered

(Sony, 500 only)



- Them Crooked Vultures "Mind Eraser, No Chaser"/"Hwy 1/"Vulture Speak" interview with the band10” picture disc

(Sony, 100 only)



- Bruce Springsteen "Wrecking Ball" Live @ Giants Stadium b/w "Ghost of Tom Joad" live, featuring Tom Morello

(Sony, 100 only)



- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds "The Mercy Seat" White vinyl in gold foil stamped sleeve inc unreleased live tracks

(Mute / EMI, 1000 only)



- Lily Allen "Back To The Start" dinked vinyl with retro sleeve

Regal / EMI, 100 only)



- Gorillaz "White Flag" feat Bashy, Kano & National Orchestra For Arabic Music"

(Parlophone / EMI, 1000 only)



- Metallica / Black Sabbath "Frantic -Unkle mix / Paranoid -Alternate lyrics version" picture disc

(Mercury, 1000 only)



- Seasick Steve "Diddley Bo"

(Warner Bros, 1000 only)



- Bat For Lashes "Howl! / Wild Is The Wind" Live Dinked single in retro sleeve

(Parlophone, 1000 only)



