The BD32 was first unveiled back in late 2011 with the ability to handle everything from Blu-ray via SACD and DVD-A to content streamed from a network or found on external storage drives.

Now, however, it's the turn of the BD32 MkII to take up the reins, available in brushed black or titanium finishes from next month [November]. It's expected to come with a price tag of £3500.

Its 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) upscaling capabilities can be applied to all video sources, but it's just part of the improvements made to the Primare player, which now offers Netflix support too.

The MkII is able to play both stereo and multichannel DSD files in DFF or DSF formats via USB hard or thumb drives, as well as SMB, at the supported sampling rate of 2.8224MHz.

Improvements have also been made to the circuit design, while the device also incorporates a white OLED display that Primare says has proved popular on its I32 and CD32 models.

Elsewhere, the power supplies for the transport, video board and display are "further isolated" from the "sensitive" audio section with the use of individual power supplies to each section.

